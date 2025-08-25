Dubai, UAE – ASICO has been appointed as the property management partner for National Bonds Corporation, overseeing a part of their commercial and residential real estate portfolio in Bur Dubai. This partnership was formalized during a signing ceremony between Mr. Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Chairman of ASICO, and Mr. Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of National Bonds Corporation.

Through this collaboration, ASICO will provide expert property management services for this segment of National Bonds Corporation’s properties in Bur Dubai. ASICO will manage the day-to-day operations, maintenance, and long-term asset care, ensuring a welcoming and well-maintained environment for tenants and on-site personnel, in line with the high standards of the National Bonds brand.

Mr. Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Chairman of ASICO, said: “We are honoured to be appointed as the property management partner for National Bonds Corporation. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for ASICO and underscores our commitment to delivering excellence across all our services.”

This partnership marks the beginning of a valued relationship, built on shared principles of professionalism, integrity, and service excellence. ASICO is committed to ensuring that the properties under its management offer a safe, comfortable, and high-quality living environment for all tenants. The appointment strengthens ASICO’s role in managing high-profile properties in Dubai.

About ASICO Property Management

Launched in 2016, ASICO Property Management is a leading provider of comprehensive property management solutions in the UAE, delivering expert services across commercial, residential, and mixed-use developments. The company focuses on operational excellence, proactive maintenance, and exceptional client service, ensuring that properties are maintained to the highest standards. ASICO’s team of experienced professionals is committed to creating safe, efficient, and welcoming environments for tenants, visitors, and staff.

www.pms.asico.ae

About National Bonds Corporation

Established in 2006 and wholly owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, National Bonds offers a range of ethical, Shari’a-compliant savings and investment solutions, including flexible savings plans, sukuk, and other innovative products. The company is recognized for its financial expertise and commitment to the community through initiatives supporting education, social welfare, and charitable causes across the UAE.

