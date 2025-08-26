In a new milestone that reinforces its leadership in digital banking, Weyay has been named Best Digital Bank in Kuwait for 2025 by Global Finance magazine. This recognition highlights Weyay’s role in redefining the banking experience and its position as Kuwait’s first fully digital bank.

Since its launch, Weyay has set a new standard in the market by offering banking services through its smart app empowering customers to manage their finances easily, securely, and without the need to visit a branch. From opening accounts and managing savings to local and international transfers, loans, and more, Weyay delivers a seamless and intuitive digital experience.

This global recognition reflects Weyay’s commitment to innovation, simplicity, and flexibility—values that resonate with the new generation in Kuwait. It also reinforces Weyay’s position as a regional leader in digital financial services.

With this achievement, Weyay continues to lead the digital transformation of banking in Kuwait—offering smart, secure, and user-friendly services that meet the expectations of today’s youth and pave the way for a more advanced financial future.

Weyay Bank is the first digital bank in Kuwait, designed with the unique needs of the youth in mind. It provides a range of financial services that combine innovation and flexibility. With an emphasis on simplicity, accessibility, and empowerment, Weyay Bank constantly aims to revolutionize how customers manage their finances and live a financially secure future.