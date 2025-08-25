The Indian Embassy in Cairo hosted Eng. Amr El Batrik, CEO of Orascom Industrial Parks, who met with H.E. Ambassador Suresh K. Reddy, India’s ambassador to Egypt. The meeting was also attended by Eng. Mohamed Farouk, Senior Commercial Manager at Orascom Industrial Parks.

El Batrik stressed that Orascom Industrial Parks sees the development of integrated, sustainable industrial zones as a key pathway to attracting foreign direct investment and boosting Egypt’s global competitiveness. He added that the company’s vision is to transform its industrial complexes into regional production centers that can serve international markets and support long-term economic growth.

Ambassador Reddy praised the efforts of Orascom Industrial Parks and recommended exploring targeted industries across India’s states. The ambassador expressed strong enthusiasm for supporting the flow of Indian investments into Egypt, stressing the importance of addressing challenges that investors may face in the Egyptian market.

El Batrik emphasized that the Egyptian government’s efforts to advance a more sustainable future have served as a major inspiration and catalyst for Orascom Industrial Parks, noting that this support has not only driven the company’s initiatives but also contributed to the successful attraction of significant international investments.

He described the meeting as fruitful and expressed his anticipation for broader avenues of cooperation between both sides in the future.