Saudi Arabia-based investment firm Impact46 has acquired game studio Kammelna for SAR 200 million ($53 million).

The deal is so far Impact46's largest investment in Saudi Arabia's entertainment and video games industry, the venture capital firm said.

Kammelna, also headquartered in the kingdom, is best known for its digital version of the popular card game, Baloot.

It has logged more than six million downloads and one million active users per month.

Impact46, which focuses on alternative investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia, has more than SAR 3.2 billion assets under management.

