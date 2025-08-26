DUBAI, UAE – Drydocks World, a DP World company, has been awarded a landmark Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract by AMIGO LNG for the world’s largest Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) liquefaction facility.

The breakthrough project includes the conversion of two LNG carriers into Floating Storage Units (FSUs) and the construction of two newbuild FLNG barges at Drydocks World’s yard in Dubai. Once operational in the second half of 2028, the four-vessel facility will provide more than 4.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of liquefaction capacity, surpassing any existing floating LNG development worldwide.

AMIGO LNG is a joint venture between Texas-based Epcilon LNG LLC and Singapore-based LNG Alliance Pte Ltd.

Located off Guaymas, Sonora on Mexico’s west coast and supplied with natural gas from the US Permian Basin, the facility will expand Mexico’s role in global energy supply by enabling direct LNG exports to meet growing demand in Asia and Latin America. Its strategic location shortens shipping distances to Asia compared with US Gulf terminals, cutting costs and emissions while opening a new LNG corridor at a critical time for global energy security.

Capt. Rado Antolovic, PhD, CEO, Drydocks World, said: “This contract represents a major milestone for Drydocks World and Dubai. With our expertise in complex offshore conversions and large-scale new builds, we are setting new global benchmarks for floating LNG solutions. At the same time, this project reinforces Dubai’s position as a hub for advanced maritime engineering that powers global trade and the energy transition."

The EPC project will be executed using a modular build strategy, enabling precision fabrication, seamless system integration and pre-commissioning in a controlled environment. This approach ensures rigorous quality assurance, shorter delivery schedules, reduced environmental impact, and reliable long-term performance.

Dr. Muthu Chezhian, CEO of LNG Alliance Pte Ltd. , said: "By partnering with Drydocks World on the world’s largest FLNG facility, we are securing best-in-class quality, exceptional production capacity, and reliable long-term performance of this critical asset. We are also harnessing the key advantages of FLNG solutions — from faster project schedules to rigorous testing and seamless pre-commissioning in a controlled fabrication yard environment, as well as the substantial environmental benefits this approach delivers."

Drydocks World has completed more than 10 major LNG and FSRU conversion projects.

About Drydocks World

Drydocks World, a DP World company, is a leading service provider for the maritime, offshore oil and gas and renewable energy industries. Established over 40 years ago, the shipyard has grown into one of the largest and most advanced facilities in the Middle East, strategically located next to Dubai’s Port Rashid.

Spanning 200 hectares, Drydocks World features five world-class docks and over 3,700 meters of berth space, capable of accommodating up to 10 ULCC vessels simultaneously, including the world’s largest ships. The facility is also home to the largest load-out jetty in the Middle East and Africa, with a capacity to handle structures weighing up to 37,000 tonnes. With over 300 projects completed annually and a record of managing 42 refurbishment projects at once, Drydocks World plays a key role in supporting the global maritime and offshore energy industries.

The company specialises in ship and rig repair, maintenance, vessel conversions, and upgrades, while also driving innovation in advanced newbuild solutions. With growing expertise in offshore wind energy platforms, Drydocks World is helping position the UAE as a centre of excellence in maritime services and sustainable energy. As the international yard of choice, it delivers world-class solutions that power global trade, enable the energy transition, and promote long-term sustainable growth.

Visit: www.drydocks.gov.ae

For more information, please contact:

Marija Boskovic / marija.boskovic@dpworld.com

Shamsa AlMehairi / Shamsa.AlMehairi@drydocks.gov.ae

About LNG Alliance

LNG Alliance (est. 2013), an affiliate of Texas-based Epcilon LNG LLC, is powering the future with cutting-edge gas and LNG terminal infrastructure across the USA, Mexico, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Backed by strategic partnerships with top-tier energy and technology leaders from the USA, Middle East, and Europe; LNG Alliance delivers reliable, transition and sustainable energy with global reach and local impact.

For more information, please contact:

Payal Gurnani / pgurnani@lngalliance.com