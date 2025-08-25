Dubai National Insurance (DNI) has been awarded the “CX Excellence in Customer-Centric Innovation” at the 8th Edition Smart CX Summit & Awards 2025.

This prestigious recognition highlights DNI’s ongoing dedication to redefining the insurance experience in the UAE through innovative technologies and customer-focused solutions. By leveraging platforms such as Business WhatsApp for motor claims and its integrated B2C motor insurance portal, DNI has enhanced accessibility, responsiveness, and service efficiency across all customer touchpoints.

The award underscores DNI’s leadership in delivering seamless, personalized, and high-quality service, reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence, technological innovation, and sustained customer satisfaction. Through continuous investment in digital solutions, DNI continues to set new benchmarks in the insurance sector and strengthen its position as a technology-driven, customer-centric organization.