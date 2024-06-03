Doha, Qatar – Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security, participated in Google Cloud Doha Summit on May 28, 2024. The exclusive in-person event, under the patronage of His Excellency, Mr. Mohammed bin Ali bin Mohammed Al Mannai, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, took place at the iconic Stadium 974, a marvel of modularity and sustainability.

Dynatrace has recently announced an expanded go-to-market (GTM) partnership with Google Cloud. Together, the two companies will enable more customers worldwide to adopt the Dynatrace® platform on Google Cloud for AI-powered analytics and automation of their cloud-native environments to achieve their digital transformation goals. As part of the GTM motions, Dynatrace was a Signature Sponsor in the Google Cloud Summit Doha, a vibrant gathering that celebrated the first anniversary of the Doha Google Cloud region in Qatar. Other joint sales enablement and marketing initiatives included customer solution workshops, marketing campaigns, along with additional events.

“Cloud observability and security are essential for business success in the modern digital world,” said Eliane Gerges, Regional Director, Middle East at Dynatrace. “They can help organizations speed up software development and innovation, improve user experiences, and boost customer satisfaction. The Dynatrace platform offers industry leading AI-powered observability and security for modern cloud environments. Given that the establishment of a strong digital infrastructure is a central pillar of Qatar National Vision 2030, our expanded partnership with Google Cloud will drive increased speed to value and outcomes for Qatari organizations on their digital transformation and modernization journeys.”

As part of Dynatrace's partnership with Google Cloud, customers in Qatar can use their committed Google Cloud budgets to purchase the Dynatrace platform through Google Cloud Marketplace, allowing them to streamline procurement and optimize resources. Additionally, the Dynatrace platform supports an extensive array of Google Cloud services, including Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) Autopilot, Google Compute Engine, Google Cloud’s operations suite, and Big-Query. These Dynatrace integrations provide customers with a unified experience for observability and security across their Google Cloud services and applications.

“Our extended partnership with Dynatrace enables customers to improve observability and security workloads management,” said Ghassan Kosta, Country Manager of Qatar at Google Cloud. “Combining Google Cloud’s trusted infrastructure in Qatar with Dynatrace’s AI-powered observability can enhance how organizations develop, deploy, monitor, and secure software applications.”

As Qatari organizations continue to expand within cloud-native environments using Google Cloud, Dynatrace simplifies the challenges that come with cloud complexities, empowering organizations to innovate faster and more securely with unified observability and security. Dynatrace offers essential analytics and automation to keep applications optimized and businesses flourishing.

Learn more about how Dynatrace complements and enhances the Google Cloud Platform.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) exists to make the world’s software work perfectly. Our unified platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with Davis® hypermodal AI to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That’s why the world’s largest organizations trust the Dynatrace® platform to accelerate digital transformation.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud and maximize the impact of your digital teams? Let us show you. Sign up for a 15-day Dynatrace trial.