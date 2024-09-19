RIYADH, KSA – Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in end-to-end observability and security, held a roundtable discussion today with journalists from reputable KSA media outlets to discuss the significance of ensuring IT resilience for Saudi organizations. As part of his inaugural visit to the Middle East, Rick McConnell, Dynatrace CEO, participated in the insightful conversation that was hosted in Riyadh's elegant Le Meridien hotel.

Since the launch of Saudi Vision 2030, the National Transformation Program has been a catalyst for Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation and economic diversification. Amidst the Kingdom’s profound digital progress, registrations for artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and cloud computing services increased by 53% and 43% year-over-year, respectively, in the second quarter of 2024. The country now aims for the digital economy to account for 19.2% of its GDP by 2025.

Saudi Arabia’s ongoing digital transformation happens in dynamic hybrid and multicloud environments. As organizations in both the private and public sectors accelerate their efforts to assist in the realization of Saudi Vision 2030 and capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead, their IT infrastructure becomes more complex and, inevitably, more prone to disruptions. Recent global IT outages and their widespread impacts emphasize the critical need for organizations to enhance their business resilience and minimize disruption risk.

The Dynatrace® platform provides Saudi organizations with a vital solution to safeguard against and recover from IT outages. The leading end-to-end observability and security platform is powered by Davis AI, which leverages the power of three AI techniques including predictive, causal, and generative AI. Dynatrace enables organizations to proactively identify issues, and as a result, they can take immediate action to resolve problems before reaching customers, ensuring smooth and reliable business outcomes. By integrating seamlessly with every cloud, container, and technology, the platform delivers advanced analytics and automation to help organizations overcome cloud complexity, optimize performance, and deliver better business outcomes overall.

“The opportunity for observability in Saudi Arabia is truly incredible. Through multiple customer meetings, we’ve seen firsthand the region’s rapid digital transformation. As end users, we all expect software to work perfectly, Dynatrace is positioned to bridge the gap between data complexity and the ongoing need for IT resilience. Saudi Arabia is a key area of strategic investment and growth for us, and we are eager to support its organizations in achieving a critical level of resilience and reliability,” commented Rick McConnell, CEO at Dynatrace.

