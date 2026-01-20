Dubai, UAE. Dynatrace, (NYSE: DT), the leading AI-powered observability platform, today announced it has received certification from the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC).

Established by the Government of Dubai, DESC sets rigorous cybersecurity standards to safeguard critical systems, promote secure cloud adoption, and enable transformational smart city initiatives. This milestone acknowledges that the Dynatrace SaaS platform meets the UAE Government’s stringent compliance requirements for cloud services, enabling public sector organizations to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives with confidence.

The DESC certification applies to Dynatrace on UAE Microsoft Azure, reinforcing its readiness to support Dubai’s vision for agile, data-driven public services. Government entities and regulated institutions can now adopt Dynatrace’s platform, knowing it aligns with DESC’s cloud governance and operational compliance standards.

“Dubai is rapidly scaling its digital infrastructure and investing in AI to reimagine how public services are delivered,” said David Noël, Vice President Middle East and Africa at Dynatrace. “This certification affirms Dynatrace’s role as a key enabler of Dubai’s digital ambitions as it moves toward a digital-first future, helping public sector teams simplify complexity, drive smarter operations, and deliver seamless digital services to citizens, all while meeting the region’s regulatory expectations.”

Dynatrace is uniquely positioned to support public sector organizations in the UAE as they adopt modern cloud architectures and work to deliver more responsive, reliable, and efficient digital services. With built-in AI and automation, Dynatrace delivers real-time insights and control across every layer of the digital stack from infrastructure to user experience.

Key platform capabilities now certified for DESC-aligned environments include:

End-to-End Observability: Unified insights into applications, infrastructure, and user experience across hybrid and multicloud ecosystems

AI-Powered Automation: Dynatrace’s AI continuously analyzes telemetry, detects anomalies, and pinpoints root causes

Smart Operations: Automated responses to performance, availability, and efficiency issues reducing manual overhead and operational risk

Regional SaaS Deployment: Operated on UAE Microsoft Azure with data residency, enabling alignment with local privacy and compliance requirements

Framework Alignment: Dynatrace’s platform undergoes regular review by independent assessors to support alignment with regional mandates like DESC

Dynatrace is a strategic partner to leading (federal) government institutions across the region as well as leading organizations in financial services, aviation, healthcare and telecommunication. Through these partnerships, Dynatrace supports efforts to modernize operations and enhance citizen services.

By enabling real-time insights and intelligent automation, Dynatrace helps to empower public sector teams to operate in an efficient manner and deliver high-performing digital experiences with the confidence of compliance.

