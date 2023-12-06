Dubai, United Arab Emirates: It’s official. Dubai International (DXB) has once again been named the "World's Leading Airport" at the prestigious 30th annual World Travel Awards Gala Ceremony, held last week in Dubai. The award solidifies DXB’s position as a global leader in the aviation industry.

The award reflects the hard work and dedication of DXB’s entire team, and the airports exceptional performance over the past 12 months in various aspects of its operation, including guest experience, customer service, state-of-the-art facilities and technologies and overall airport experience.

DXB welcomed 64.5 million guests in the first nine months of the year while maintaining service quality and ensuring a seamless and enjoyable guest experience across the airport’s touchpoints.

World Travel Awards is globally recognised as the most prestigious, comprehensive, and sought-after awards programme in the global travel and tourism industry. The awards are voted on by travel and tourism professionals worldwide.

