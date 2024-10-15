Dubai: World leading visual solutions provider ViewSonic is eyeing a renewed foray into the UAE market and the wider region following a strategic partnership announcement with region’s top value-added ICT distributors DVCOM.

This collaboration during GITEX 2024 designates the Dubai tech firm as ViewSonic’s main value-added distribution partner across the GCC region, focusing on channel management, alliances, and acquisition.

A Partnership Rooted in Shared Vision

“This association is set to accelerate digital transformation across the region, leveraging DVCOM’s vast regional presence and expertise in channel management alongside ViewSonic’s innovative and industry-leading visual technologies," said Renjan George, Managing Director of DVCOM. "Our combined strengths will provide businesses with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly digital world. By offering advanced display solutions, we are not just enhancing visual experiences but also driving productivity and collaboration. In today’s fast-paced and ever-evolving work environment, it’s essential that companies are equipped with the latest technology to stay competitive. This partnership is a step towards ensuring that organisations in the GCC region have access to cutting-edge visual solutions that enable smarter, more efficient ways of working.”

Thought Leadership at the Forefront

In addition to product distribution, DVCOM and ViewSonic will jointly emphasise thought leadership and market education. By sharing industry insights, best practices, and the latest trends, the partnership will enable businesses to better navigate the complexities of digital transformation, driving informed decisions and strategic growth in a competitive market.

“Beyond product distribution, this partnership is about empowering businesses through knowledge and innovation," said George Mathew, B2B Solutions Sales Manager from ViewSonic, known for their world-leading visual display hardware—including liquid-crystal displays, and projectors —as well as digital whiteboarding software. "By collaborating with DVCOM, we are not only delivering industry-leading visual solutions but also championing thought leadership and market education. Together, we will share valuable insights, best practices, and emerging trends, helping businesses make informed decisions as they navigate the complexities of digital transformation. This approach will equip organisations with the tools they need to drive strategic growth and thrive in today’s competitive market.”

A Strategic Alliance for Growth

As the strategic value-added distributor, DVCOM will also nurture existing relationships, establishing new channel alliances, and ensuring deeper market penetration for ViewSonic’s cutting-edge solutions.

This partnership was officially unveiled at GITEX, the region’s premier technology event, further demonstrating DVCOM and ViewSonic’s commitment to empowering businesses with innovative visual solutions that align with their digital transformation goals.

About DVCOM

DVCOM Technology is a leading value-added distributor specialising in advanced communication, networking, and security solutions. The company offers cloud and cybersecurity solutions, AI-powered video collaboration tools, cutting-edge IP telephony, smart classroom systems, and home automation products. Known for its comprehensive technical support and commitment to digital transformation, DVCOM works closely with globally recognised brands to deliver tailored solutions for businesses of all sizes in the GCC region.

About ViewSonic

Founded in 1987 in California, ViewSonic is a global leader in visual solutions for education, business, and home environments. With a commitment to innovation and social responsibility, ViewSonic continues to create products that enhance user experiences and support the evolving needs of its global audience.

