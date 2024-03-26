Dubai, UAE: Dutco and Ellington Properties today announced the ground-breaking of their luxury waterfront residential development, One River Point, in Business Bay. Following soon after its launch, the start of construction underscores the commitment to timely delivery of aspirational addresses offering resort-like amenities and a curated lifestyle to create long-term value for their customers. This project is estimated to be completed in Q2 2027.

Elevating urban living to new heights, One River Point, the architectural masterpiece from the Dutco Ellington brand, will be a jewel in the heart of the thriving Business Bay neighborhood. Comprising 295 design-led studios, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, three and four-bedroom penthouses, and exclusive four-bedroom duplexes with private pools. The development offers panoramic views of iconic Dubai landmarks. Seamlessly blending contemporary aesthetics with cutting-edge technology, the property features abundant amenities including two resort-style infinity pools, a children’s pool, a fitness studio with adult climbing provisions, a yoga studio with virtual trainer, an immersive experience room, kids’ play areas, a pets’ wash and play area, open terraces with Dubai Canal views, a barbecue deck, and an exclusive clubhouse. Upscale food & beverage and retail options overlooking Dubai Canal add the final touch to this sophisticated and innovative lifestyle experience.

Nelson Gibb, Group CEO, Dutco, said: “The groundbreaking of One River Point reinforces Dutco's strategic commitment to advancing our real estate portfolio in collaboration with Ellington Properties. This venture aligns seamlessly with our business objective of delivering high-value, sophisticated residences in key locations such as Business Bay. We are not just creating living spaces but curating an upscale lifestyle, contributing to our vision of setting new benchmarks in Dubai’s competitive real estate market. Dutco’s top-tier construction arm will deliver a high-quality product to our discerning customers.”

Joseph Thomas, Co-Founder, Ellington Properties, said: “The groundbreaking of One River Point stands as a vivid testament to Ellington's steadfast dedication to curating remarkable lifestyles. It signifies more than just the initiation of construction; it embodies our unwavering commitment to redefining urban living. This ceremony boldly asserts our vision of setting new benchmarks in the realm of real estate, showcasing our determination to shape environments that reflect the aspirations and values of our discerning clientele."

The initiation of the construction of One River Point marks a pivotal moment in the enduring collaboration between Dutco and Ellington Properties, embodying their collective vision to enhance the value proposition of prominent residential communities such as Business Bay.

Ellington Properties is Dubai’s leading and award-winning design-led boutique developer with a diverse portfolio of award-winning projects in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah. These include Ocean House in Palm Jumeirah, One River Point in Business Bay, Art Bay in Al Jaddaf, Ellington House in Dubai Hills Estate, UH by Ellington Properties in Jumeirah Lakes Towers and Porto Playa in Hayat Island, Ras Al Khaimah.

About Dutco

With a history dating back to 1947, the development of the Dutco is inextricably interwoven with that of Dubai itself, growing into a diverse, multi-faceted organization with operations in real estate, construction, luxury hospitality, trading, logistics, and energy. Within its real estate division, Dutco has operations in the UAE and other worldwide locations. Dutco’s businesses span 8 countries with over 10,000 employees.

About Ellington Properties

Founded in 2014, Ellington Properties is Dubai’s leading design-led real estate developer who endeavors to craft beautiful properties and communities for unrivaled lifestyles. A truly customer-centric brand, they are known for their portfolio of award-winning design buildings that not only boast impeccable architecture but are also high quality, cost-efficient, and technically proficient. The company’s current projects include elegant high-rise luxury residences and multi-family communities in prestigious neighborhoods of Dubai, such as Downtown Dubai, Al Jaddaf, Mohammed Bin Rashid City, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Hills Estate, Emirates Hills, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Jumeirah Village Circle, Jumeirah Village Triangle, La Mer, and Ras Al Khaimah, such as Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab and Al Hamra.

