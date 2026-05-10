Cairo, Egypt – As part of his official visit to Egypt and within the framework of the growing economic and trade relations between the two countries, Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Sjoerd Sjoerdsma, visited the Grand Egyptian Museum, where he toured the site alongside Mohamed Saad, President of Signify Africa, to review the company’s work within one of the world’s most prominent cultural landmarks.

The tour was attended by Dutch Ambassador to Egypt Peter Mollema, along with the minister’s accompanying delegation, underscoring the importance of economic and technological cooperation between Egypt and the Netherlands.

The participation of the President of Signify Africa during the visit reflects the company’s Dutch origins on one hand, and its expanding operations and strong presence in the Egyptian market on the other.

During the tour, Signify showcased the smart lighting system implemented throughout the museum using Philips Dynalite technology, which enables the management and control of more than 30,000 lighting units distributed across the museum’s halls and various spaces, ensuring the highest levels of flexibility and precision in lighting management.

The system enhances the visitor experience by highlighting architectural details and archaeological exhibits, while also supporting the preservation of artifacts through carefully calibrated lighting conditions and improving energy efficiency across the museum.

The visit highlights the significance of the project as one of the leading examples of cooperation in cultural technology and further reflects Signify’s growing presence in the Egyptian market through projects that support the transition toward more sustainable and innovative cities and institutions.