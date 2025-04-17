Grounded in the belief that true hospitality embraces everyone, this collaboration sets in motion a long-term initiative designed to inspire, educate, and empower individuals with autism in meaningful ways

Dubai, UAE – dusitD2 Kenz Hotel and Dusit Princess Residences Dubai Marina are honored to announce a purposeful partnership with the Dubai Autism Center, reinforcing their shared commitment to building a more inclusive and compassionate community. Under the theme “Building a Brighter Future: Giving Back and Rising Together,” this collaboration marks the beginning of a dedicated, long-term journey—one already filled with exciting monthly activities and plans, rooted in the belief that inclusion and support must be continuous, not momentary.

“We have always recognized that our people are our greatest resource,” said Area General Manager Bassam Zakaria. “That’s why we've consistently equipped our teams with the tools for personal and professional well-being through holistic wellness seminars, engaging sessions, and awareness programs.” For Bassam, true hospitality transcends the walls of their hotels. “It is our responsibility to uplift not only those who work with us but also the communities around us. This partnership, therefore, is more than just a program—it’s a heartfelt commitment that fills us with pride and purpose,” he added.

In observance of World Autism Month this April, the team is proud to launch an initiative that celebrates neurodiversity, fosters understanding, and stands in solidarity with individuals and families on the spectrum.

THE START OF SOMETHING MEANINGFUL

The first activity of this initiative reflects the essence of the partnership. Area General Manager Bassam Zakaria, along with teams from both properties, visited the Dubai Autism Center last April 14th to personally deliver items chosen from the children’s wish list. These items, gathered both individually and through collective department efforts, demonstrate that when kindness is shared, its impact multiplies.

Taking this initiative even further, the hotels kicked off the collaboration with a special activity on April 16th, featuring a series of engaging experiences designed to foster hands-on learning and inspire young minds. Children had the opportunity to learn the art of organizing a room and gain skills in creating inviting, thoughtful spaces, all under the guidance of the Housekeeping team.

Having fun with towel art

This was followed by an interactive cooking session with the Food and Beverage & Culinary team, where children were encouraged to experiment, acquire essential kitchen skills, and enjoy the process of creating something with their own hands—all in an atmosphere filled with support and joy.

Engaging activity by creating art with pancakes

But this is just the beginning. With a deep and ongoing commitment to the cause, dusitD2 Kenz Hotel and Dusit Princess Residences Dubai Marina will continue to host events and activities throughout the year—each one thoughtfully crafted to celebrate neurodiversity and create a space where individuals living with autism feel seen, heard, and, most importantly, supported.

THE HEART OF HOSPITALITY

“As hoteliers, our goal is to make every guest feel at home. This partnership reaffirms our purpose and opens new ways to connect with the community,” said Bassam. “For me, being part of society goes far beyond business; it’s about responsibility. It’s about making a conscious and consistent effort to give back to the community whenever an opportunity arises. I believe this means recognizing the needs of others—not just through service, but by contributing to the well-being of those around us. When we can make a difference, no matter how small, we must act with urgency and compassion. Through our collaboration with the Dubai Autism Center, we aim to highlight the importance of fostering an environment where everyone feels truly welcomed through meaningful connection and the celebration of individuality.”

This initiative also reflects the hotels' alignment with the UAE’s National Autism Policy, launched in 2021, which advocates for accessible services and unified standards to better support individuals with autism and their families. “As members of the community, we’re committed to making that vision a reality,” he remarked.

“It’s our honor and privilege to help shape a world where every individual is welcomed—not just as a guest, but as themselves. True to the spirit of Dusit’s Tree of Life, this initiative reinforces our promise to le ad with heart and create space for others to thrive. It’s a vital part of our ongoing journey toward sustainable hospitality,” the Area General Manager affirmed.

