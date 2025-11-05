Umniah by Beyon has announced a landmark partnership with Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) to advance the next phase of connectivity in Jordan, reinforcing Umniah’s commitment to innovation, digital inclusion, and national progress. The agreement was signed in the presence of Beyon Group Chairman H.E. Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa and senior management, during Gateway Gulf, marking a new chapter in Umniah’s journey as part of Beyon’s regional vision.

Under the five-year agreement, Ericsson will serve as Umniah’s exclusive radio access network (RAN) provider for 3G, 4G, and 5G technologies. The partnership will enable Umniah to upgrade and expand its network infrastructure with state-of-the-art Ericsson Radio System solutions, delivering higher speeds, lower latency, and enhanced reliability across the Kingdom.

This milestone agreement underscores Umniah by Beyon’s pivotal role in advancing Jordan’s National Digital Transformation Strategy, supporting the development of a vibrant, connected economy.

As part of the agreement, Ericsson will supply advanced solutions from its industry-leading Ericsson Radio System portfolio, including the Massive MIMO TDD AIR 6419, the dual-band Radio 4490, and Basebands 6631 and 6621, to boost capacity, enhance performance, and elevate user experience across Jordan. The award-winning dual-band Radio 4490, which is 25 percent lighter and more energy-efficient than previous models, will simplify site access and accelerate network upgrades.

Umniah will also deploy Ericsson Spectrum Sharing technology, enabling the seamless introduction of 5G on existing 4G bands with minimal disruption to users. This will extend coverage to underserved and rural communities, helping to bridge the digital divide and foster economic inclusion. The upgraded network will deliver faster speeds, lower latency, and greater reliability, empowering innovation, entrepreneurship, and advanced applications such as smart manufacturing, telemedicine, real-time logistics, and immersive digital experiences.

By leveraging Ericsson’s energy-efficient 5G technologies and intelligent RAN power-saving features, the partnership will further reduce Umniah’s network power consumption and carbon footprint, supporting a more sustainable and connected future for Jordan.

Faisal Al Jalahma, Chief Executive Officer of Umniah by Beyon says: “Our partnership with Ericsson represents a major step forward for Umniah and for Jordan’s digital future. As part of Beyon, we are committed to shaping a more connected and inclusive society, where technology becomes a bridge to opportunity and progress. Together with Ericsson, we are building a foundation for innovation, sustainability, and growth, empowering every customer, business, and community we serve.”

Kevin Murphy, President of Ericsson North Middle East, says: “We are delighted to solidify our partnership with Umniah Jordan through a milestone agreement that will enhance 3G and 4G services, as well as drive the nationwide deployment of cutting-edge 5G technology in the Hashemite Kingdom. We are proud to be Umniah’s trusted partner for expanding connectivity, supporting digital empowerment and innovation, and accelerating economic growth. The deal is a testament of our long-lasting commitment and dedication to Jordan and a major step toward delivering next-generation digital experiences to the Hashemite Kingdom.”

Ericsson and Umniah have a long-standing partnership spanning many years that aims to provide exceptional user experiences for Umniah’s customers.

FOLLOW US:

https://twitter.com/ericsson

https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

media.relations@ericsson.com

investor.relations@ericsson.com

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson’s high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we’ve been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com