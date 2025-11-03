Manama, Bahrain: Bahrain Network (BNET), the national company responsible for providing fiber-based broadband network in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to the Kingdom’s digital future by signing a landmark lease agreement with Digital City Development Company during Gateway Gulf 2025. The agreement was signed in the presence of Beyon Group Chairman H.E. Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, by BNET CEO Ahmed Jaber Aldoseri and Digital City Development Company Chairman, Faisal Al Jalahma.

The agreement confirms BNET’s 20-year tenancy over 6,000 square meters of gross leasable area (GLA) within the first phase of Bahrain Digital City, positioning the national broadband operator as one of the project’s anchor tenants alongside Beyon. This long-term commitment underscores BNET’s pivotal role in enabling the Kingdom of Bahrain’s next generation of digital infrastructure, while reinforcing the Kingdom’s vision to establish itself as a regional hub for technology, connectivity, and innovation.

Bahrain Digital City is envisioned as a flagship smart district designed to integrate technology, enterprise, and community in one vibrant ecosystem. BNET’s tenancy secures the foundation for the development’s initial phase, further demonstrating market confidence in the project’s vision and momentum, coming shortly after the submission of the Digital City Master Plan to the Urban Planning and Development Authority (UPDA).

The US$1.5 billion master plan outlines a mixed-use digital innovation ecosystem that blends commercial, educational, and research facilities with residential, retail, hospitality, and lifestyle components, all connected by state-of-the-art infrastructure and 70,000 m² of green, pedestrian-friendly spaces.

BNET’s commitment aligns with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 and its goal of creating a sustainable, knowledge-based economy powered by advanced connectivity. As the Kingdom’s national broadband network operator, BNET’s presence at Digital City will enable the delivery of world-class fiber and digital infrastructure, ensuring the district remains at the forefront of regional innovation.

Faisal Al Jalahma, Chairman of Digital City Development Company, said: “BNET’s commitment as a long-term tenant underscores the strength of our vision for Digital City Bahrain. As one of our anchor partners joining Beyon, BNET not only brings world-class digital capabilities to the project but also reinforces its position as a hub for innovation, collaboration, and future growth. Together, we are building the foundation of a truly transformative environment for the Kingdom of Bahrain’s digital economy.”

Ahmed Jaber Aldoseri, CEO of BNET, commented: “Our commitment to be part of Digital City represents a strategic step in BNET’s journey to advance the Kingdom’s digital infrastructure in line with national aspirations under Vision 2030. By establishing our long-term base within this ecosystem, we are ensuring that BNET remains at the heart of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s digital transformation, empowering innovation, supporting enterprises, and connecting communities for generations to come.”

About Digital City Bahrain

Digital City Bahrain is a flagship smart urban district that brings together digital infrastructure, sustainable design, and a vibrant mixed-use environment to power the nation’s transformation toward Vision 2030. Located near the King Fahad Causeway, the innovation precinct is designed to host a dynamic ecosystem of enterprises, government institutions, startups, and universities—complimented by lifestyle amenities and unified by world-class connectivity and human-cantered design.

For more information, visit www.digitalcity.bh

ABOUT BEYON:

Beyon is a global technology group, dedicated to bringing technology closer to people and businesses with best-in-class connectivity and digital solutions. As a group, Beyon is focused on creating a prosperous digital growth portfolio through its subsidiary companies Batelco, Beyon Money, Beyon Cyber, Beyon Solutions, and Beyon Connect. Beyon also supports a successful group of international investments, subsidiaries and affiliates in several locations including Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Egypt, the Maldives, The Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Diego Garcia, St. Helena, Ascension Island, and the Falkland Islands.

Beyon is a listed entity on the Bahrain Bourse, for more information visit www.beyon.com