Dur Hospitality announced the inauguration of Darraq Al Hada Residential Compound, setting a new standard for quality living in the heart of Riyadh. Seamlessly blending Greek-inspired design with the latest amenities and entertainment facilities, this iconic development represents a new model of luxurious living, aligning with the ongoing transformation of Saudi Arabia's urban landscape.

Nestled strategically near the Diplomatic Quarter, Darraq Al Hada stands out with its unique fusion of fine architecture and Greek aesthetics, offering captivating Eastern-inspired livable spaces that charm residents and visitors alike. Spanning 30,000 square meters, the compound comprises 75 villas, each exuding elegance and sophistication. The compound offers 3- and 4-bedroom villas, catering to the diverse preferences of luxury seekers.

Commenting on this milestone, Sultan Bader Al-Otaibi, CEO of Dur Hospitality, stated, “Developing residential projects of this scale reflects Dur’s market-leading capabilities in developing hotels that embody our distinctive approach and strategic vision to elevate the living experience in the Kingdom, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 objectives. Darraq Al Hada builds on the legacy of Darraq Diplomatic Quarter, renowned for its distinction and high demand. With comparable features, from the premium location to the full-fledged services, Darraq Al Hada redefines Saudi hospitality through opulent accommodation options and a refined lifestyle.” He added, “Looking ahead, we remain committed to implementing our strategic plan to lead hotel and residential services within the Kingdom, keeping pace with the anticipated growth in demand for both homes and hotel rooms.”

Darraq Al Hada boasts absolute privacy, smart technology for a connected living experience, routine maintenance services, and round-the-clock support from Dur’s quality-certified Facilities and Property Management team. A haven of recreational and wellness facilities, the compound offers residents the privacy to engage in various activities. It also houses a vibrant community center featuring a restaurant, café, entertainment hub, game room, events hall, courts, gardens, lush green spaces, walking pathways, dedicated cycling lanes, and more.