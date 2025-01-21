Duqm: Oman is advancing its renewable energy goals, aiming for 30% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030. The Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) is leading this effort with projects in carbon-neutral steel manufacturing and green hydrogen. To support this transition, SEZAD introduces Duqm Now, a quarterly business networking initiative focused on sustainable development and industrial innovation.

The inaugural session, titled ‘Up and Down the Green Stream,’ is scheduled for 7:30pm Wednesday, 5 February 2025 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel Duqm. Sponsored by Duqm Quarries and Development Bank and supported by Arabian Stories; Salam Air; Oman FM; Oman Economic Review and Crowne Plaza Hotel Duqm the event features leading experts from Oman’s renewable energy sector: Dr. Firas Al Abduwani, Director General, Renewable Energy and Hydrogen, Ministry of Energy & Minerals; Dr. Khalid Hanashi, Senior Advisor, Ministry of Energy & Minerals; and Musab Al Farsi, CEO, Nafath Renewable Energy. Dr. Mohammed Al Mugheiry, Petroleum Engineering Commercialization Manager at PDO will moderate the evening’s discussions.

Eng. Ahmed Akaak, CEO, SEZAD, emphasizes the role of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Oman’s green transition. “MSMEs are not just participants they are key drivers of change,” he states. With over 260,000 MSMEs in Oman, accounting for 99.7% of all businesses, these enterprises are essential to the nation’s sustainable development goals.

International trends highlight the importance of renewable energy investment. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) reports that the global energy transition requires an investment of US$44 trillion by 2030 to stay on track for climate targets. SEZAD’s 242 km2 Integrated Energy Valley offers the infrastructure and support necessary for Omani MSMEs to contribute to this global effort.

Eng. Akaak points out the benefits for businesses adopting sustainable practices. “Sustainability is not a cost, it is an investment in resilience and profitability,” he says. Omani MSMEs that implement energy-efficient technologies and circular economy models can achieve cost savings and stand out in the market. Additionally, larger corporations are increasingly evaluating the environmental credentials of their supply chains, presenting opportunities for Omani MSMEs to align with global standards and attract international partners.

Duqm Now extends its reach through a podcast series that captures key insights from each session, making them accessible to a wider audience. Future sessions will address topics such as industry-education partnerships, the circular economy and advancements in petrochemical technologies, all aligned with Oman Vision 2040.

Duqm Now is free of charge to attend, conducted in Arabic and open to all. To secure a seat, email your name and contact details to duqm.now@duqm.gov.om

