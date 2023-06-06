DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Dulsco Environment, part of the Dulsco Group, visited Al Qeyam School for Boys – Cycle 2 to create awareness on sustainability as part of its activities for World Environment Day, in collaboration with Dubai Municipality’s Waste Operations team.

Sixty-five students discovered the ins and outs of waste segregation, recycling and more through interactive presentations, games and puzzles. Students also brought recyclables from home to deposit in the Recycling Bus.

The event was held under Dulsco’s ongoing community outreach programme, which includes school visits across the UAE to encourage students to reduce, reuse, repurpose and recycle from a young age.

-Ends-

Contact Info

prteam@thebrillcollective.com

About Dulsco Environment

Dulsco Environment, a part of Dulsco Group, provides international best practice waste management, recycling services, helping businesses, industries and residential communities meet their ‘green goals’, while significantly contributing to government sustainability targets.

Established in 1996 as a waste transporter, today, Dulsco Environment is a leading, highly respected environmental solutions provider serving residential developments, ports, the oil and gas industry, the construction sector, and more.