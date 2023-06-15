DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Make dad’s day, help protect our planet and save money with Dulsco Environment’s “New, Old and Reloved” flash sale, kicking off on Sunday, 18 June.

Bag a unique Father’s Day gift at a knock down price at the online store, with 15 per cent discount on all items purchased between 18 and 24 June.

Dulsco’s New, Old and Reloved online store showcases how imagination and innovation can turn everyday waste into stunning new resources for the home. Sale prices start at AED136.

Offering everything from tables to toolboxes and chandeliers to chess sets, New Old and Reloved’s unique products are all made from recycled scrap metal, wooden pallets, barrels, used tyres and spare parts. The site features home and garden furniture, including a pet bed, as well gorgeous home accents like clocks, model giraffes and more.

Choose from nearly 40 one-off designs, including The Singlet, a cosy seat made from an old coolant barrel; The Royalty Chess Set, created from engine parts and scrap metal; a beautiful hand washing basin; a toolbox on wheels and The Pet Lodge, a barrel-turned-bed for furry friends.

Browse and buy the repurposed items at www.thenewoldandreloved.com and make it a Father’s Day to remember. The 15 per cent discount will automatically be applied at the time of purchase.

About Dulsco Environment

Dulsco Environment, a part of Dulsco Group, provides international best practice waste management, recycling services, helping businesses, industries and residential communities meet their ‘green goals’, while significantly contributing to government sustainability targets .

Established in 1996 as a waste transporter, today, Dulsco Environment is a leading, highly respected environmental solutions provider serving residential developments, ports, the oil and gas industry, the construction sector, and more.

Contact Info

prteam@thebrillcollective.com