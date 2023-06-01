DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Dulsco Environment, part of the Dulsco Group, in collaboration with Expo City Dubai will exhibit at a free-to-attend series of special activities on Saturday, 3 June at Terra - The Sustainability Pavilion.

Taking place in the run up to World Environment Day (5 June), the event will demonstrate how everyday waste such as scrap metal, plastic, cardboard and glass can be reused, repurposed and recycled to make stunning pieces of furniture and useful household items.

Dulsco will display a collection of unique furniture featured in Dulsco’s ‘New, Old and Reloved’ online store, which showcases how imagination and innovation can transform unwanted items into unique new pieces to give them a chance to be reloved. Among them, The Singlet, a comfortable, cosy seat made from an old oil drum, The Royalty Chess Set, created from old engine parts and scrap metal, and an eye-catching counter stool made from old metal and scraps of wood.

Dulsco will also demonstrate what happens to everyday waste like plastic bottles and cardboard through a ‘Lifecycle of Waste’ display.

The event is open from 11 am to 6 pm, Saturday, 3 June.

About Dulsco Environment

Dulsco Environment, a part of Dulsco Group, provides international best practice waste management, recycling services, helping businesses, industries and residential communities meet their ‘green goals’, while significantly contributing to government sustainability targets, including the Dubai 2030 zero waste agenda.

Established in 1996 as a waste transporter, today, Dulsco Environment is a leading, highly respected environmental solutions provider serving residential developments, ports, the oil and gas industry, the construction sector, and more.