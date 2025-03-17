DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: UAE-based Dulsco Group, a regional leader in people, environment, talent and recruitment solutions, today rolled out its Wheels of Change campaign for the second year to mark Global Recycling Day (Tuesday 18 March).

Starting today at GEMS Cambridge International School, Dubai, the team will showcase Dulsco Group’s continued support for UAE government sustainability directives – including the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategy and the UAE Circular Economy Policy – at seven stops throughout the coming week until 20 March.

Visiting organisations and educational institutions, the interactive and fun recycling campaign will involve the Dulsco Recycling Bus – a familiar sight on UAE roads – collecting recyclable waste and raising awareness of the importance of proper waste management and waste segregation to preserve the planet for future generations. With educational games and guest appearances from Birdy; Dulsco’s official mascot, the week promises to be a lot of fun for all.

In 2024, Dulsco Group’s Wheels of Change campaign collected over half a tonne (500 kg) of recyclable waste around Global Recycling Day and this year, they aim to surpass this achievement, further reducing waste sent to landfills and strengthening its commitment to sustainability.

Wheels of Change Schedule:

Monday, 17 March

9.30AM to 10.30AM

GEMS Cambridge International School, Dubai

Tuesday,18 March

9.30AM to 10.30AM

Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel

12.00PM to 1.00PM

ALEC & ALEMCO

Wednesday, 19 March

12PM to 1.00PM

Americana Foods

Thursday, 20 March

9.00AM to 10.00AM

A Educational Institution in Silicon Oasis

11.00AM to 12.00PM

Millennium Place Barsha Heights Hotel

12.00PM to 1.00PM

Avani+Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites

About Dulsco Group

Dulsco Group is a UAE-born integrated solutions provider with a portfolio of businesses comprising: Dulsco Environment, Dulsco People, Parisima and Advance Global Recruitment (AGR).

Launched in 1935 as a workforce solutions provider, Dulsco has evolved to become a leader in People Solutions, Environmental Solutions, Talent Solutions, and Energy Recruitment Solutions servicing over 3,700 clients across a range of sectors.