Cairo: The EFG Foundation for Social Development, a non-profit, non-governmental organization dedicated to sustainable, high-impact development initiatives, is proud to announce the launch of the EFG Hermes Applied Technology School (ATS) for Agri-tech in El Tod, Luxor, in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Technical Education. This strategic initiative marks a significant step in reshaping technical education in Egypt, equipping youth with the skills and tools to drive the future of climate-resilient agriculture.

The school introduces a first-of-its-kind model tailored to meet the demands of Egypt’s green economy, launching with an initial cohort of 75 students. It provides a three-year applied education program for youth aged 14 to 18, aligned with Egypt’s national technical education framework.

Hanaa Helmy, Group Chief Sustainability Officer of EFG Holding and CEO of the EFG Foundation, said, “This school reflects our commitment to empowering young people with the capabilities to thrive in a changing world. By investing in applied, future-ready education, we’re laying the groundwork for a generation of climate-conscious agricultural professionals who can lead Egypt’s green transition.”

As the founding partner of the Applied Technology School, the EFG Foundation has led the design and implementation of the curriculum. The program was co-designed with a diverse network of public and private academic institutions, international development agencies, industry pioneers, accelerators, agri-tech startups, civil society organizations, and digital learning platforms adopting a Competency-Based Education (CBE) model. This ensures the curriculum remains relevant, practical, and aligned with labor market needs.

Amr Bosila, Head of Egypt’s Central Administration for the Development of Technical Education at the Ministry of Education and Technical Education, stated, “The signing of the protocol to establish the EFG Hermes Applied Technology School for Agri-Tech in Luxor Governorate, specializing in advanced agricultural technology, marks a new step in completing the system of establishing applied technology schools and supporting efforts to develop technical education, particularly in the field of sustainable agriculture.”

The curriculum will enable the Foundation to emphasize three core pillars: technical green skills, entrepreneurship, and language proficiency, all underpinned by a cross-cutting theme of technology and climate resilience. Students will engage in practical training across areas such as sustainable agriculture, Agri-waste recycling and composting, and smart farming techniques that integrate artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and data analytics.

Mona Zulficar, Chairperson of EFG Holding and the EFG Foundation, stated, “Education is the cornerstone of inclusive development. With the launch of this Agri-Tech School, we are not only reimagining education, we are building a bridge between opportunity and impact for Egypt’s youth, especially in underserved regions.”

Through hands-on training, real-world exposure, and structured industry partnerships, the school will graduate 225 students over the next three years, positioning them to access meaningful employment opportunities, pursue entrepreneurship, or contribute to sustainable farming systems in Upper Egypt and beyond.

These efforts underscore the EFG Foundation’s commitment to fostering inclusive, climate-smart growth by aligning education with national development priorities and real-world challenges.

​​​​​​About the EFG Foundation

As part of its social responsibility towards the communities in which it operates, EFG Holding established the EFG Foundation in 2006, a non-profit, non-governmental organization.

The Foundation aims to help people and institutions overcome our society's financial, educational, and health-related challenges by supporting innovative and sustainable programs that increase opportunities for those most in need to make a positive change in our local communities. The EFG Foundation mainly focuses on integrated development programs in Egypt by helping combat widespread diseases and supporting holistic development initiatives in the housing, water, sanitation, and income generation areas.

Since its launch, the Foundation has played a significant role in the development of society by working with reputable institutions and NGOs on several projects, including but not limited to Hepatitis C Awareness and Combat, Hepatitis B Vaccination campaign for College Students, Microfinance, Poverty Alleviation of Ezbet Yacoub in Beni Sweif and recently in collaboration with the Kuwaiti Initiative for the Support of the Egyptian People in Al Makhzan Village in Qena. It also supports Health Education programs in Assiut University, Children with Cerebral Palsy, and Education initiatives in collaboration with KidZania.

Additionally, since 2017, the EFG Foundation has strengthened its presence in Luxor through key development projects. These include the Young Scholars’ Academy, the construction of 160 houses, the development of a sanitation network, and the establishment of the Future Pioneers School, reinforcing the company’s commitment to sustainable development and education in underserved communities.

The EFG Foundation is also committed to youth empowerment through sustainability programs that leverage our financial expertise and capitalize on our human talent to create sustainable value for our stakeholders and communities. Contributions include programs in education, the environment, youth mentorship, and employment.

Learn more about us at www.efgfoundation.org.eg

