Riyadh — AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the trusted global infrastructure leader, today announced it has been appointed by Shomoul Holding Company as the Project Management Consultant (PMC) and engineer for Phase II of The Avenues - Riyadh, a transformative mixed-use development in North Riyadh City, Saudi Arabia, following the successful delivery of The Avenues Phase I. The Avenues aims to be one of the most prominent commercial and investment destinations in the Middle East, elevating Saudi Arabia’s position as a regional hub for business, innovation and lifestyle.

“We are honored that Shomoul Holding Company has entrusted us to extend our key role on The Avenues - Riyadh,” said Hamed Zaghw, chief executive of AECOM’s Middle East and Africa region. “This award is a testament to the transformational outcomes we are delivering for our clients across the Kingdom, and we are excited to shape a development that aligns with Vision 2030 and sets a new benchmark for mixed-use environments in the Middle East.”

Valued at over $4 billion, the project spans 1,870,000 square meters of built-up area and 370,000 square meters of leasable area. It will include a luxury shopping mall and five towers featuring mixed-use functionalities such as hospitality, commercial and residential spaces. The Avenues - Riyadh is scheduled to open in early 2026.

“This appointment builds on our track record of delivering complex, high-profile developments that shape the cities of tomorrow,” said Jason Kroll, chief executive of AECOM Arabia. “Our integrated team brings deep regional experience, digital delivery capabilities and industry-leading expertise in sustainability, and we look forward to collaborating with our partners to bring this world-class destination to life.”

AECOM will deploy advanced digital project management tools, data-driven dashboards and lean construction methodologies to optimize project tracking, enhance stakeholder communications, and proactively mitigate risks—setting new standards for project delivery in the region.

About AECOM

