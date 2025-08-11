Abu Dhabi: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s Global bank, and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, through its Islamic and National Housing Loan (NHL) divisions, has announced a significant collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA) to provide Abu Dhabi government subsidised Islamic home financing to eligible Emirati citizens.

The service supports the UAE’s "Year of Community" initiative which aims to enhance family financial stability and increase sustainable homeownership across the nation.

The strategic partnership positions FAB as the key financial partner for ADHA beneficiaries by offering a comprehensive and fully digitalised housing solution. Customers will benefit from a secured FAB NHL loan, combined with additional Shari’ah-compliant home financing from FAB Islamic available at competitive profit rates starting from 3.89% fixed for five years.

As part of the agreement, the Abu Dhabi government will subsidise 50% of the profit rate on the additional Islamic home financing (up to AED 500,000). Any financing above this cap will continue to be offered at the lowest available market rate, providing Emiratis with greater financial flexibility and peace of mind.

This new FAB Islamic and FAB NHL financial solution supports ADHA’s mission to empower UAE nationals with access to affordable housing, aligning with the government’s vision to enhance community wellbeing through strategic private sector collaboration.

In addition to the subsidised profit rate, eligible customers will enjoy a range of exclusive value-added benefits designed to ensure a seamless home finance experience. FAB’s dedicated home finance centers will offer direct access to expert relationship managers, supported by a responsive after-sales service team and helpline. Customers will benefit from a range of services and an instant digital application process for their National Housing Loan through the FAB NHL app, using UAE PASS, without the hassle of visiting a physical branch.

Customers will also have the flexibility to partially settle their finance at any point throughout the finance period. The same competitive rate will apply even for customers seeking for Islamic home finance amount above AED 500,000, ensuring continued affordability regardless of financing size. New customers who transfer their salary to a FAB Islamic Savings Account or obtain a FAB Emirati Islamic Credit Card will receive AED 10,000 in cashback rewards and enjoy a waiver of fees for the first year.

Jasim Al Hammadi, Director of Loans and Benefits at the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, commented: “At the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, we are committed to empowering UAE Nationals to choose homes that meet their needs by providing housing finance solutions tailored to the diverse requirements of Emirati families. Through this partnership, First Abu Dhabi Bank offers additional home finance solutions above the AED 1.75 million housing loan amount, for those who wish to apply, with 50% government-supported profit rates. This reflects the Authority’s dedication to offering solutions and benefits that meet citizens’ needs and promote long-term family stability.”

Fahad Al Shaer, Head of FAB Islamic said: “FAB Islamic remains committed to building strong community partnerships and delivering market-leading Islamic banking solutions that enable more Emiratis to own, build, or renovate their homes with confidence. Our collaboration with ADHA builds on this commitment, offering a simplified and Shari’ah-compliant home financing solution that supports the UAE’s vision for community empowerment. Through this service, we are proud to provide Emirati families with greater financial flexibility, dignity, and peace of mind as they invest in their future homes and create a successful future."

Khaled Alzaabi, Head of FAB National Housing Loans, added: “Our collaboration with ADHA reflects our continued efforts to enhance housing solutions that directly serve the needs of Emirati citizens. By subsidising the profit rate on additional Islamic home financing and strengthening strategical partnerships with trusted suppliers, this solution aims to ease financial pressures and contribute to greater family stability supporting our goal of a more inclusive and empowered community.”

ABOUT FIRST ABU DHABI BANK

