Doha, Qatar – Dukhan Bank announced the signing of an exclusive partnership agreement with Rafeeq, Qatar’s first all-in-one national champion e-commerce and lifestyle platform, reinforcing the Bank’s commitment to delivering practical, customer-focused value beyond traditional banking services. The agreement was formalized during a signing ceremony held at Dukhan Bank’s headquarters in Lusail, attended by senior representatives from both organizations, alongside media and key stakeholders from Qatar’s digital sectors.

The partnership reflects Dukhan Bank’s broader strategy to collaborate with trusted digital platforms that complement customers’ everyday needs, extending the role of banking into lifestyle experiences they already engage with, while advancing purposeful innovation rooted in relevance, accessibility, and Shari’a-compliant principles. As part of the newly signed agreement, eligible Dukhan Bank Visa Infinite, Signature, and Platinum credit cardholders can activate Rafeeq Pro for a monthly fee of QR 1, compared to the regular subscription price of QR 35, with the offer available until 31 December 2026. To benefit from the offer, customers are required to register their Dukhan Bank Visa credit card on the Rafeeq application, while cardholders currently subscribed to Rafeeq Pro will become eligible once their existing subscription period concludes.

Commenting on the signing, Talal Ahmed Al-Khaja, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Dukhan Bank, said: “Strategic partnerships thrive when they transcend traditional banking. Our collaboration with Rafeeq seamlessly integrates modern lifestyle benefits with our credit card solutions, delivering an intuitive digital experience and unparalleled value to our customers.”

Ahmed Abdulla, Media Consultant and Advisor at Rafeeq, commented: “This partnership marks an important milestone for Rafeeq. By collaborating with Dukhan Bank, we are able to extend the reach of Rafeeq Pro to a wider audience and deliver real, tangible value through an accessible and innovative offering.”

Through Rafeeq Pro, customers gain access to enhanced features and exclusive benefits designed to simplify everyday activities, including dining, essential services, and lifestyle experiences already embedded in their daily routines. By offering the subscription at a symbolic price point, the initiative aims to encourage broader adoption while delivering clear, practical value to Dukhan Bank’s credit cardholders.

This partnership marks the beginning of a longer-term collaboration between Dukhan Bank and Rafeeq, focused on customer-centric innovation, digital enablement, and partnerships that meaningfully connect financial services with everyday life. Customers can learn more by visiting www.dukhanbank.com, or contacting the Dukhan Bank Contact Center at 800 8555.

About Dukhan Bank:

Dukhan Bank was incorporated as a Qatari Shareholding Company in the State of Qatar under Commercial Registration No. 38012 dated 28 January 2008. Dukhan Bank commenced its activities on 1 February 2009 under Qatar Central Bank License No. RM/19/2007. The Bank and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in financing, investing and advisory activities in accordance with Islamic Shari’a rules as determined by the Shari’a Committee of the Bank and provisions of its Memorandum and Articles of Association. Investment activities are carried out for proprietary purpose and on behalf of customers.

The Bank operates through its head office situated on Grand Hamad Street, Doha and its 9 branches in the State of Qatar. The Bank rebranded itself from Barwa Bank to Dukhan Bank during October 2020 post obtaining necessary approvals as per the State of Qatar applicable laws and regulations. The Bank is 24.6% owned by the General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority, 11.7% by the Military Pension Fund (Qatar), and 7.0% by Qatar Holding, strategic and direct investment arm of Qatar Investment Authority being the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar; and remaining shares are owned by other shareholders.

On 22 January 2023, pursuant to Resolution No. 2 of 2023 by the Minister of Industry and Commerce, the Bank was converted from a Qatari Private Shareholding Company to a Qatari Public Shareholding Company. On 1 February 2023, Qatar Financial Markets Authority approved the listing of the Bank’s shares on the Qatar Stock Exchange.

Following the approval, trading of the Bank's shares on Qatar Stock Exchange Main Index commenced on 21st February 2023. The Bank was included under the MSCI emerging market index as of the close of 31st May 2023. On 15th September 2023, the Bank was included in the FTSE’s mid-cap index. QSE included the Bank to QE Index and QE Al-Rayan Islamic index effective from 1st October 2023.

About Rafeeq

Founded in 2019, Rafeeq is Qatar’s first all-in-one national champion e-commerce and lifestyle platform and is proudly 100% Qatari-owned. Through its user-friendly everyday app, Rafeeq connects customers across Qatar including remote areas to a wide range of essential products and services, including food, groceries, pharmacy items, electronics, flowers, and hotel bookings.

With a network of more than 7,000 partner businesses and a rapidly growing user base, Rafeeq continues to innovate through unique offerings such as Rafeeq Stars, an influencer-led boutique that blends commerce with community engagement. As it expands across the GCC, Rafeeq is on a mission to become the region’s go-to everyday app delivering more than products, but a complete lifestyle experience.