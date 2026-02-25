Doha, Qatar: Dukhan Bank has launched its new personal finance campaign, offering customers the best profit rate in Qatar at 2.99% annually and a cash bonus of up to 1%. This campaign comes in line with the Bank’s ongoing commitment to delivering accessible, Shari’a-compliant financial solutions tailored to customers’ evolving needs.

Running until May 31, 2026, this campaign invites customers to transfer their salaries and existing financial obligations to Dukhan Bank to unlock Qatar’s most competitive profit rates. Eligible participants will benefit from a cash bonus of up to 1% on the amount transferred from another bank (excluding the new loan principal), alongside a grace period of up to three months. This offer is designed to enhance financial flexibility, empowering our customers to navigate their present and future with absolute confidence.

Tailored to meet the aspirations of both Qatari citizens and residents, this campaign offers a comprehensive suite of benefits, including a complimentary credit card featuring exclusive rewards and privileges for the first year. The streamlined application process ensures expedited approvals, complemented by Takaful life insurance covering the total financing value. With financing starting at QAR 100,000, the campaign offers flexible repayment tenures starting from four years or more.

For more information about this personal finance campaign and other personal banking products and services offered by Dukhan Bank, customers can contact the call center at 8008555, the Dukhan Bank website, mobile app, or WhatsApp at 44100888.

About Dukhan Bank:

Dukhan Bank was incorporated as a Qatari Shareholding Company in the State of Qatar under Commercial Registration No. 38012 dated 28 January 2008. Dukhan Bank commenced its activities on 1 February 2009 under Qatar Central Bank License No. RM/19/2007. The Bank and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in financing, investing and advisory activities in accordance with Islamic Shari’a rules as determined by the Shari’a Committee of the Bank and provisions of its Memorandum and Articles of Association. Investment activities are carried out for proprietary purpose and on behalf of customers.

The Bank operates through its head office situated on Grand Hamad Street, Doha and its 9 branches in the State of Qatar. The Bank rebranded itself from Barwa Bank to Dukhan Bank during October 2020 post obtaining necessary approvals as per the State of Qatar applicable laws and regulations. The Bank is 24.6% owned by the General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority, 11.7% by the Military Pension Fund (Qatar), and 7.0% by Qatar Holding, strategic and direct investment arm of Qatar Investment Authority being the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar; and remaining shares are owned by other shareholders.

On 22 January 2023, pursuant to Resolution No. 2 of 2023 by the Minister of Industry and Commerce, the Bank was converted from a Qatari Private Shareholding Company to a Qatari Public Shareholding Company. On 1 February 2023, Qatar Financial Markets Authority approved the listing of the Bank’s shares on the Qatar Stock Exchange.

Following the approval, trading of the Bank's shares on Qatar Stock Exchange Main Index commenced on 21st February 2023. The Bank was included under the MSCI emerging market index as of the close of 31st May 2023. On 15th September 2023, the Bank was included in the FTSE’s mid-cap index. QSE included the Bank to QE Index and QE Al-Rayan Islamic index effective from 1st October 2023.