Dubai, UAE; Dugasta Properties Development, an emerging force in the UAE’s dynamic real estate landscape, today proudly announces the remarkable success of its flagship projects, Al Haseen Residences and Al Haseen Residences 2, that have been almost sold-out.

The company’s new project – Moonsa – which is yet to be launched, is also selling out fast. This achievement underscores the unwavering trust and interest exhibited by discerning customers in Dugasta Properties' offerings.

As the real estate market continues to evolve, Dugasta Properties remains at the forefront of innovation and customer-centric development. With the upcoming Moonsa project slated for completion by February 2025, the company is thrilled to witness an exceptional response from investors and homebuyers alike. The off-plan project has garnered significant attention and is rapidly securing sales, reflecting the unparalleled demand for quality, affordability, and value in Dubai's property market.

“Our vision at Dugasta Properties has always been to redefine the real estate landscape by prioritising customer satisfaction and delivering exceptional value," says Mr. Tauseef Khan, Founder and Chairman of Dugasta Properties. "The overwhelming success of our projects, including the imminent Moonsa development, underscores our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation."

Moonsa presents a compelling investment opportunity, boasting unique selling propositions that set it apart in the market. With a guarantee of 10 percent Return on Investment (ROI) over a decade, coupled with service charge waivers and current DLD registration fee waivers during Ramadan, investors and homebuyers are presented with an irresistible proposition. Additionally, the optional buy-back option further enhances the appeal of Moonsa, ensuring flexibility and peace of mind for buyers.

Upon visiting the Moonsa site, prospective buyers are immediately captivated by the exceptional quality of workmanship and the enticing offers available. The project offers a diverse range of unit types, including 1 BHK, 2 BHK, Convertible 2 BHK, Corner Convertible 3 BHK, and Studio apartments, catering to various lifestyle preferences and requirements. With a total of 93 units available, Moonsa presents an exclusive opportunity for individuals seeking premium living spaces in Dubai's thriving real estate market.

“We are immensely proud of the success of Moonsa and the overwhelming response it has received from investors and homebuyers," adds Mr. Tauseef Khan. "At Dugasta Properties, we remain dedicated to exceeding expectations and delivering unparalleled value to our valued clientele.”

Dugasta Properties invites potential buyers and investors to visit the Moonsa site and experience firsthand the exceptional quality, unparalleled value, and enticing offers available. Opportunities like Moonsa are rare and should not be missed, offering a gateway to premium living and lucrative investment prospects in Dubai's dynamic real estate sector.

About Dugasta Properties

Dugasta Properties Development is a Dubai-based promising real estate developer that is set to change the real estate market with its customer-centric approach. Founded by Mr. Tauseef Khan, a business leader who champions sustainable development, carries more than three decades of professional property management services and property development legacy in the UAE.

Dugasta is working towards providing its clients with high-quality and value-for-money projects and hence is entering the market with confidence to fill an important gap in the real estate market – mid-market and affordable homes!

The company’s unique approach to business involves centring each development’s appeal on customer interests. Whether this means a plethora of investment options or easy payment plans, Dugasta Properties has a wide collection of services to offer for property buyers.

Press Contact

Mohammad Jahanzeb Gul

Marketing and PR

​​​​​​Dugasta Properties LLC

Email​: gul@dugasta.com