DMB reinforces its role as a key player in the UAE’s industrial growth, driving local manufacturing, exports, and progress

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Ducab Metals Business (DMB), a leading UAE-based producer of high-quality copper and aluminium solutions, is expanding its operations to support the UAE’s industrial strategy and economic diversification. With a strong presence in global markets, DMB continues to enhance its contributions to the UAE’s industrial sector, reinforcing the country’s position as a regional hub for advanced manufacturing and exports.

DMB achieved a 12% revenue growth in 2024, with projections indicating a 15% increase in 2025. In terms of volume, the company recorded a 4% growth in 2024, with an estimated 21% surge in 2025, driven by increasing demand, new partnerships, and a commitment to industrial innovation.

DMB's growth trajectory is strongly supported by the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). This enables businesses to capitalize on reduced tariffs and enhanced trade framework, further strengthening presence in the Indian market.

Mohamed Al Ahmedi, CEO of Ducab Metals Business, said: “The UAE is on a dynamic industrial growth route, driven by its focus on local manufacturing, sustainability, and global trade partnerships. As a homegrown company with a strong international presence, DMB is committed to supporting the UAE’s industrial ambitions by delivering world-class metal solutions that power key sectors and strengthen our nation’s global competitiveness.

Operating with an annual production capacity of 300,000 tonnes, DMB continues to expand its market presence through strategic portfolio diversification. The acquisition of GIC Magnet diversified DMB’s product portfolio by adding copper and aluminium strips, strengthening its position in key downstream sectors including automotive, packaging, and healthcare.

With over 70% of its products exported to more than 75 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas, DMB continues to drive the UAE’s reputation as a key exporter of high-quality, sustainable industrial solutions.

As the UAE accelerates its industrial transformation, DMB remains a pillar of progress, innovation and reliability, enhancing the country’s economic growth.

About Ducab Metals Business

Ducab Metals Business (DMB) is a reliable and responsible provider of high-quality copper and aluminium solutions. It is committed to delivering pioneering sustainable metal solutions globally. Established in 2020 as part of the Ducab Group, DMB builds upon a legacy of trust and over two decades of heritage, offering tailored copper and aluminium solutions.

With two state-of-the-art facilities and a total installed capacity of over 300,000 tonnes per annum, DMB is a leader in industry innovation. The company's primary focus is on ensuring customer satisfaction by delivering the best products in the fields of copper and aluminium. DMB caters to a wide range of industries, including automotive, packaging, healthcare, and more, reflecting its versatility and adaptability.

In line with its commitment to growth, DMB is actively diversifying its product range and expanding downstream opportunities. DMB is also dedicated to increasing process efficiency, sustainable sourcing, recycling, and reducing its carbon footprint. The company's approach integrates a robust supply chain designed to effectively address the evolving needs of various industries while maintaining the highest standards of product quality and customer service.