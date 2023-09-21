Sharjah, UAE: In an unprecedented initiative by the Emirates Society for Consumer Protection, dubizzle, the region’s leading online classifieds marketplace has joined more than 100 other leading brands to take over a massive 100-meter-long hoarding in Sharjah. This unique collaboration falls under the banner of the initiative "Our Responsibility is to Protect", dedicated to raising awareness about consumer rights and combating commercial scams across the UAE.

The mammoth hoarding, an iconic landmark in Sharjah on Etihad road, serves as an eye-catching canvas, stretching over 100 meters long and 10 meters high. It stands as a testament to the collective commitment of businesses in the UAE to safeguard consumers' interests and educate them about their rights.

The "Our Responsibility is to Protect" initiative aims to reach all segments of the community, transcending demographic boundaries to ensure that everyone in the UAE is aware of their consumer rights. The campaign also seeks to empower consumers to identify and report commercial scams in all their forms.

dubizzle, as a prominent participant in this initiative, has always stayed committed to its dedication to consumer protection and ethical business practices. By supporting this campaign, dubizzle has once again reinforced its drive to create transparency and authenticity in the online community.

Commenting on the campaign, Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and the Head of Dubizzle Group, said, “Our sponsorship of the 'Our Responsibility is to Protect' initiative reflects our profound commitment to building transparent and ethical consumer interactions. We fully understand the importance of elevating consumer awareness when it comes to potential threats of commercial fraud and deception. In line with this goal, we are very proud of our recently introduced Verified accounts on dubizzle, enhancing the user experience and ensuring a safer and more secure platform for all. Users with a Verified blue tick are synonymous with credibility and reliability, reinforcing our commitment to creating a trustworthy online marketplace."

The massive hoarding in Sharjah is a visual representation of unity among businesses in the UAE, demonstrating their commitment to creating a safe and fair marketplace for all.

About dubizzle:

dubizzle a distinguished unicorn company based in Dubai, is an integral part of Dubizzle Group Holdings Limited. As the UAE's largest property classified site, dubizzle plays a pivotal role in facilitating transactions across diverse categories such as properties, cars, jobs, and various goods.

The user-friendly platform, coupled with innovative features, has solidified dubizzle as the go-to destination for both buyers and sellers to effortlessly connect and transact. dubizzle takes pride in the unwavering commitment to values of transparency, authenticity and consumer protection, positioning dubizzle as a preeminent platform for ethical online commerce in the UAE.

