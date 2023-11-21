Dubai: DubiCars, UAE’s fastest-growing online car market for buyers and sellers has partnered with MoEngage, a marketing automation and customer engagement platform.

Established in 2014 and relaunched in 2018, DubiCars has more than 900 showroom partnerships who list their cars on the web and mobile apps. Using the capabilities of MoEngage, the brand plans to drive engagement across both these channels.

“To put very simply, meaningful customer engagement in our business is one that results in leads for our clients and brand recognition for us. From a broader perspective, we want to be recognized as the one-stop-shop for all things automotive related — research, purchase, sale, news, videos, reviews and more”, said Craig Stevens, CEO, DubiCars

With UAE being a unique market with an expat population, the online brand has been focusing on catering to a diverse audience and reaching out to communities in a tone of voice that makes sense to them. This is one of the many areas where MoEngage will help DubiCars.

Additionally, with smart tools and depth of features of MoEngage, DubiCars will be able to tailor the best engagement flows.

“We’re in the initial phases of campaign and flow-building but are confident that these tools will enable the right forward communication and engagement mix, in turn improving our core metrics alongside customer experience.” Craig Stevens, CEO, DubiCars

DubiCars along with MoEngage will look to improve upon sessions, leads, and listings per user. DubiCars is also expecting an accelerated usage and adoption of new features, and creating feedback loops for improved advocacy.

“We are stoked to be the proud partners of DubiCars. The brand has always kept a customer-centric approach and with the help of our partnership, we further plan to strengthen it”, said Sweta Duseja, Director of Customer Success at MoEngage.

DubiCars joins the growing list of 1200+ global companies across 35 countries, such as Azadea Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Azadea, Jazeera Airways, Alsaif Gallery, Apparel Group, Airtel, Ola, Oyo, and Mashreq, that trust MoEngage to deliver a consistent experience across multiple devices and touchpoints.

About DubiCars

DubiCars is leading digital transformation within the automotive industry, with a mission to bring trust, transparency, and convenience to buying and selling cars locally and globally.

