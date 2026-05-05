India’s outbound tourism market could reach $61.7 billion by 2033, yet applying for a visa remains a major bottleneck for travellers alike. With its launch in India, visarun.ai brings the first AI visa assistant to help update legacy systems and give travellers transparency.

Dubai, the UAE – visarun.ai, a visa-as-a-service platform, is starting operations in India to make travel easier for Indian tourists, digital nomads, families, and business travellers.

Right now, 45% of visa applications are delayed due to human error, resulting in financial losses. In 2024, Indian travellers lost more than ₹136 crore due to the rejection of Schengen visa applications. The overall rejection rate, according to the same report, was 18%, and some European countries rejected over 38% of applications.

“India’s outbound tourism is growing quickly, and international travellers are expected to number over 50 million by the end of the decade. But using old visa processes still costs travellers a lot of time and money. With AI, we cut a stressful process that usually takes three to six weeks down to just one to three days,” says Alena Iakina, founder of visarun.ai.

The platform uses its own large language model and computer vision, trained on thousands of real cases. It checks every uploaded PDF and photo against embassy rules and automatically improves images that do not meet the standards. The system also has an approval calculator that uses past decisions and real-time migration updates to give an accurate probability score.

One key feature is ‘Mira,’ an AI consular interview simulator. It conducts practice interviews, assesses users' confidence, logic, and facial expressions via webcam, and provides clear feedback to help improve their answers. With this new technology, people need only human assistance for the final signature and biometrics.

visarun.ai is launching several products in India, focusing on popular e-visa automation for destinations in the MENA region and Asia, including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

“Expanding into India is part of our larger plan to connect new travel hubs. As outbound travel spending in the MENA region grows quickly, travellers in these areas need reliable, fast, and automated solutions. visarun.ai acts as a bridge, making sure border rules do not hold back global ambitions,” says Alena Iakina, founder of visarun.ai.

The platform also helps with complex applications like US Tourist (B1/B2) and Schengen (Type C) visas. Prices start at $49 for the standard package, which includes auto-fill and full document checks.

About visarun.ai

Based in Dubai, visarun.ai is a next-generation visa-as-a-service platform designed to make global travel paperwork fast, transparent, and straightforward. The system operates 24/7, using smart automation, contextual AI support, and real-time status updates to deliver a smooth, predictable experience for travellers and businesses.