Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Modern Working is excited to launch a new, premiere business center and networking hub situated at The Opus Building - a landmark in its own right, and one of Dubai's most iconic buildings in the Business Bay District. Offering a fresh perspective on how a shared working environment should be, Modern Working provides spacious, open-plan concepts and private work spaces all curated to meet the demands of today's modern worker.

In recent times, there has been a paradigm shift in the way organizations operate. Companies are now open to the importance of providing a space to foster collaboration. As the workforce becomes more and more agile, corporate offices are evolving to accommodate the desire of the digital nomads.

This is where Modern Working stands out. The 8,000 sq ft all-inclusive workspace comes with a variety of premium amenities, business support services and membership perks such as discount on partner establishments, an in-house coffee shop, digital studio, event space and access to a niche network of investors. Modern Working fully understand what it takes for companies and individuals to thrive.

"We envisioned creating a new type of business center where people could connect with each other and collaborate on growing their businesses. We also wanted them to have an exclusive sense of belonging a sort of 'membership club’ for builders and leaders and we are very much looking forward to welcoming the whole business community” says Daniela Jarufe, Director of Modern Working.

The Director also emphasized that while having top-notch benefits is vital, the focus should be about the member's experience. “Our mission is to redefine the modern coworking standards in the region by creating a world-class, versatile and energetic platform that exudes professionalism, comfort, and elegance.” Ms. Daniela added.

About Modern Working:

Modern Working is a prestigious business center and a membership community designed for the ambitious entrepreneur. The all-inclusive business center aims to redefine the modern workplace by offering premium office solutions and tailored range of co-working, private offices and virtual office packages. In addition, members can benefit from an innovative and creative environment with features including a coffee bar, digital studio, event spaces and an art gallery.

Modern Working is situated at the heart of Business Bay, Downtown in one of Dubai's most iconic buildings, The Opus Tower by Zaha Hadid. For further information on Modern Working, visit www.modernworking.ae or follow them on LinkedIn and Instagram. To know more how you can join the exclusive workspace, please contact info@modernworking.ae.

*Source: AETOSWire