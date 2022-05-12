UAE: The Crossing is all set to create waves at the 22nd edition of IIFA to be held at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island. Launched on January 20, 2022, The Crossing has emerged as the most sought-after restaurant for its elevated Indian cuisine and is now chosen for a restaurant take over at W Abu Dhabi—Yas Island with a pop-up at its Indian restaurant, Angar, from May 14 to 21, 2022.

IIFA is one of the most viewed Indian film awards show and the world’s biggest global Indian media event with a star-studded green carpet. IIFA2022 will have Bollywood megastars Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul take centre stage as Masters of Ceremony for the two-day event. W Abu Dhabi–Yas Island will be welcoming celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Pandey, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, Neha Kakkar, among others.

This one-of-its-kind restaurant takeover will give Abu Dhabi residents, celebrities, and tourists a chance to experience The Crossing whose philosophy is rooted in the blending of cultures and shared food experiences in the subcontinent. The Crossing’s highly researched menu is all about reviving lost recipes, exploring the diversity of regional cuisines, and finding dishes that have been influenced by immigrants and travellers. It features fewer curries but relies more on shared plates that are expressive of the classic Indian comfort food that generations of Indians have grown up with.

For the limited edition restaurant takeover, an exclusive menu has been curated and it includes fragrant Mutton Pulao made with the choicest spices; Walima Korma, a slow-braised meat preparation exclusive to Muslim weddings; Kalimpong Dumplings, a steamy savoury north Bengal dish; creamy, dreamy Chicken Makhani Malai made with tandoori chicken; Dal Moradabad, a simple yet flavourful moong dal with pakwaan crisps and The Crossing’s signature dessert, Malaiyo, an original winter sweet dish made with milk foam and garnished with honey brittle. To set in the mood for the occasion, this special menu will be complemented with exceptional cocktails designed around Bollywood and IIFA

Speaking of the opportunity, Jarret D’Abreo, Managing Partner, The Crossing said, “The Crossing has firmly positioned itself as an elevated Indian restaurant in Dubai, and we are passionate about the experience we offer to our guests. We are delighted to forge this unique partnership with IIFA and W Abu Dhabi to drive our first pop-up, a restaurant takeover at W, Abu Dhabi, to recreate The Crossing experience. We believe that great partnerships are what drive real change, and we aim to offer a world-class dining experience to the global audience in Abu Dhabi.”

Adding further, Andre Timmins, Co-Founder, and Director, Wizcraft International Entertainment said, “IIFA is all about journeying the world and creating memorable experiences. This year we are proud to be associating with The Crossing to create a culinary experience of India during the IIFA weekend in Abu Dhabi at the host hotel. It’s going to be an exciting and entertaining time with good food to be enjoyed too thanks to this association.”

Faiek El Saadani General Manager at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island said, “IIFA weekend is a sparkling jewel on Abu Dhabi’s jam-packed event calendar and the city is no stranger to putting on a show for the whole world to marvel at. W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island is honoured to have the biggest stars and the finest cuisine doing takeovers at the hotel like The Crossing. It will be thrilling to welcome the Bollywood stars and Abu Dhabi residents to get a taste of their elevated Indian cuisine, it is truly a culinary explosion. We’re looking forward to a fruitful partnership and great success during this IIFA weekend. Make sure you don’t miss The Crossing at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island.”

Located on 1, Sheikh Zayed Road, The Crossing brings the elevated neo-Indian cuisine experience to Dubai. In terms of design and aesthetics, The Crossing adopts an approach that is truly Indian at its core, with minimalist decor, clean walls, potted greenery, and discreet accents, inspired by the waiting lounges of Indian railways. The Crossing’s three founders come from different parts of India—Jarret D’Abreo is from Mumbai, Abhishek Joshi comes from Chandigarh and the founding chef Ankur Chakraborty has roots in Bengal while his hometown is in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. His family was employed with the Indian Railways, exposing him to different regional cuisines throughout his life. Each of the three brings their own culinary and cultural wealth to create a unique culinary and sensory experience at The Crossing.

IIFA is dedicated to building bridges across cinemas, businesses, communities and nations, creating everyone’s dream: “One People. One World”. IIFA is the most appreciated South Asian film academy and a global platform that gives the Indian film fraternity an opportunity to reach audiences in international territories. The alliances made via the platform of IIFA provide huge benefits and gain to India and an equally important objective is to create similar benefits in the host country. The aim is to establish a system of mutual benefit to both India as well as the host destinations by boosting tourism, economic development, trade, culture, cross-border investments and film co-productions. The IIFA Weekend & Awards travels to new, exciting and beautiful destinations each year, taking the film fraternity to unite and celebrate the best of Indian film and culture, thereby taking Indian Cinema and India to a wider audience. www.iifa.com

