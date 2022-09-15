DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Dubai-based Samana Developers, a trend-setter real estate developer, today launched a Dh110 million Miami residential project in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai. The project's architecture is influenced by designs of the City of Miami, southeastern Florida, the United States - which exemplifies glamour, fun and excess. It gives a look and a feel of Miami lifestyle.
The G+1P+6-Storey Miami project symbolizes a new niche in Dubai’s real estate space. The style is attracting investors, especially from North American and European regions.
The Art Deco architectural style of many of Miami’s most beloved buildings, Miami Modern, or MiMo for short, is a movement that has been recognized throughout the world for its historical significance in terms of designing the buildings.
Imran Farooq, the CEO of Samana Developers, said: “Dubai real estate is one of the world’s best in terms of bringing and hosting the foreigners who are stunned by Dubai’s lifestyle, eco-friendly and energy-efficient buildings. We incorporate these features in our properties that make them popular in addition to Samana encouraging buyers with a flexible financing facility and 100% free UAE Golden Visa. Our investors and end-user-friendly approach keep us ahead of the competition.”
“Apart from the attractive designs, the Miami project offers the space to enjoy sunbath under the blue sky at its spacious balconies that are complemented with beautiful urban gardens and private pools. That’s how we at Samana Developers add to the beauty of Dubai in addition to being On Time; Every Time in terms of project completion and delivery”, Imran added.
The project, spanning over 125,765 sqft is the first project in Dubai which has private pools with every 1 and 2 bedroom apartment. The project hosts a leisure deck with a main pool, cascading water features, outdoor cinema, indoor and outdoor gyms, a sauna and a steam room, and a dedicated play area for children.
Miami project comes with luxury amenities which include children’s swimming pool, leisure pool deck, green areas, health club, infinity pool, barbeque areas, outdoor cinema, children's play area, jacuzzi, valet parking, and round-the-clock security.
Samana Developers is one of the fastest growing private developers in the UAE with a focus on quality with an appropriate price point that maximizes the returns for investors.
