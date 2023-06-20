Samana Developers allows residents to convert apartments into holiday-homes.

Samana Developers offers free UAE’s Golden Visa support to buyers who invest AED2 mln and above.

The 3B+G+17 Skyros is a mid-luxury project and continuation of multiple projects launches in 2023.

DUBAI: Following the high investor turnover from Europe for Samana’s Greek island-themed projects, the developer today launched an AED 510 million (USD 138.8 mln) Skyros residential project in Arjan, which derives the design concept and name after the famous Skyros Island in Greece. The island is known for white beaches, sea caves and seaside villages. Samana Skyros has created a similar design in the mini-island. In addition, Samana Skyros features retail spaces.

The 3B+G+17 Skyros mid-luxury project is continuation of the multiple projects launches that Samana Developers has planned for this year. Skyros is located in Arjan with close proximity to the Al Khail expressway and Mohammed Bin Zayed highway. Dubai’s tourist landmarks around Skyros are the Miracle Garden, Dubai Butterfly Garden, Global Village, Dubai Autodrome, Mall of the Emirates and City Centre. The project is close to Mediclinic Hospital, GEMS Wellington School and Dubai Hills Mall.

“We are constantly receiving overwhelming interest from European, Russian and CIS investors for our new projects, especially for those projects that embody Greek island themes and designs. Skyros has been designed on the popular investor trend to meet the demand. Triggered by Covid-19, our resort-style projects performed well. The trend reflects that today’s buyer prefers to live in a healthy yet affordable environment. Samana Developers is doing well with the new themes such as the resort, the island, private pools and converting a residential apartment into a holiday-home. We our upcoming new projects, we will be introducing innovative concepts.”, revealed Imran Farooq, Chief Executive Officer of Samana Developers.

Samana Holiday-homes

Multiple awards winning Samana Developers is now among few developers whom incorporated the additional income-generating facility for its homebuyers. Samana Developers allows and facilitates its buyers to convert the apartments into holiday homes and sub-lease to tourists and visitors. This facility benefits both, the homeowner making an additional income; and the tenant saving on exorbitant hotel charges.

The Skyros, spanning over 567,433 sq-ft of total build-up area, houses 441 apartments that include studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units with private pools. 97.5% of the units have private pools. The water element is a key feature which creates freshness and wellness.

Samana Skyros features two luxurious leisure pool decks, private pools, a health club, indoor and outdoor gyms, a sauna, a steam room, a kids' play areas, a rooftop basketball court, a rooftop lounge, a rooftop cinema, valet parking and retail spaces.

UAE Golden Visa for Samana Investors

Samana Developers provides free-of-charge UAE Golden Visa support to those investors who buy properties worth AED2 million and above. The immediate family members of the real estate golden visa holder avail the 10-year residency under the buyer.

Payment Plan - 5 Years

Samana Skyros apartment prices start from AED649,000 (USD 176, 695). It is a total of five years payment plan. This flexible payment plan makes it affordable for new or first-time buyers. The project is scheduled for handover in June 2026. The developer guarantees competitive 24% returns.

Samana Projects

Samana Developers has successfully launched multiple projects as we speak. Very few developers achieve the consistent acceptance, market penetration and reputation in Dubai’s well-regulated and bustling real estate market. It cemented Samana’s position in the market and is a reflection of its future vision.