DUBAI: Samana Developers, one of the fastest growing real estate companies in Dubai, today launched a Dh300 million (US$ 82 million) ‘Samana Golf Views’ residential project in Dubai Sports City, a popular freehold community. The new project is the first project in the neighbourhood which has built-in private pools with its apartments and overlooks lush green The Els Club Golf Course, one of the finest golfing destinations in the Middle East. The G+P+14-Floor Samana Golf Views is part of multiple project launches which are planned during 2023.

The project, spanning over 298935.90 sq ft, is Samana Developers’ first project in the prime community of Dubai Sports City. The project has easy access to Al Khail Road and Hessa Street. Dubai Sports City residents enjoy close proximity to the most sought-after attractions in Dubai - 3-minute drive to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 5 minutes to the University of Balamand, 5 minutes to Global Villages, 3 minutes to Victory Heights Primary School and the Wonder Years Nursery, less than 10 minutes to Dubai Hills Mall, 15 minutes to Mall of the Emirates, and a 20 minutes drive to Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa.

Imran Farooq, Chief Executive Officer of the Samana Developers, commented: “The newest addition to our growing portfolio is built around the concept of healthy, sustainable and futuristic living. The project is for those seeking an athlete lifestyle with easy connectivity with the downtown while enjoying the serenity of being away from Dubai’s bustle. It sets Dubai Sports City apart and ranks it in the top 10 popular places to live in Dubai.”

Samana Golf Views has 243 mix of apartments that include 128 studios, 52 one-bedrooms, 60 two-bedrooms, and 3 three-bedrooms. All apartments come with options of fully furnished or unfurnished. The features include private pools with apartments, a main swimming pool, a luxurious and large leisure pool deck, a kids’ pool, a kids’ play area, VR Golf Experience, a sauna and steam room, sports courts, a skate park, a jogging track, an outdoor cinema, a barbeque area, an indoor gym, an outdoor gym, a walking river, and the standard 24 hours security.

The flexible 8 years payment plan makes it easy to move from renting to owning a home. Apartments prices start from Dh649,000 (US$ 176,692). Samana Golf Views is scheduled for delivery in Q2 2026.

Conversion to Holiday Homes, Attractive Returns

Samana Developers, through Samana Holiday Homes, facilitates its investors in converting the apartments into serviced apartments for sub-leasing to tourists and visitors on a short-term basis. This facility benefits both the homeowner making an additional income, and the guest saving on exorbitant hotel charges and taxes. In addition to that, Samana Developers guarantees a competitive 24% return on investment.

The Els Club Golf Course & Skate Park

The Els Club Golf Course was thematically designed by Ernie Els, a South African professional golfer, and former US Open and Open Championship winner. Ernie has a passion for the great golf courses of the UK, and in creating The Els Club in Dubai he has set about recreating some of these unique design features in a desert landscape.

The skate park at Samana Golf Views project has professionally been designed for skateboarding sport enthusiasts. The skate park helps residents to maintain their health and fitness yet in a fun way.

The Els Club Golf Course at Dubai Sports City, a Virtual Reality (VR) golfing experience and a skate park at Samana Golf Views project inspire the residents towards a healthy mindset, motivation and entertainement.

-Ends-

Media Contact

Mediafour Communications

editor@media4pr.com