Highlights

(1). Samana Hills was the first project in Dubai adding the private pools facility in residential projects.

(2). The project is a resort-styled G+5 free-hold property.

(3). Samana Developers injected additional financing to sub-contractors, started night shift of labourers to resolve the construction workers capacity issue during Covid-19 lockdown.

(4). The most of the project was completed during the pandemic.

(DUBAI), United Arab Emirates: Samana Developers today handed over a Dh100 million ($27.2 million) Samana Hills residential project, situated in the heart of Arjan and a walk-away to iconic Dubai Miracle Garden, the world’s largest natural flowers garden.



The handover ceremony was chaired and inaugurated by Chairman of Samana Group Muhammad Farooq, CEO Imran Farooq, officials from Samana Developers, design architects, contractors, banks, brokers, customers and members of the media.



The resort-styled G+5 free-hold property sits on a built-up area of 100,000 sqft and houses 202 units comprising studios, one and two-bedroom apartments. Samana Hills is the first project in Arjan which has private pools in its 2-bedroom apartments.



Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers, said: “The greatest motivating factor for us today is that we are delivering our commitment. We are elated that we have fulfilled promises to our investors and the quality assets to Dubai real estate market. In addition, Dubai’s attraction as among the world’s top investment destinations coupled with a host of business and visa benefits are deciding factors for our investors.



“We are excited that while handing over Samana Hills we have started the preparations for the handover of our next signature project Samana Golf Avenue in nine months from now.”



The developer competed the superstructure in a record eight months’ time and this is during the peak of the pandemic lockdowns. The ground for Samana Hills was broken in September 2019 and the construction remained on-time. Samana Developers remained resilient and committed to continuing the construction workflow. The efficient project management kept the construction on-track which enabled Samana Developers to start handing over keys to its customers.



Samana Developers has set another benchmark of the on-time completion and handover adhering to hits commitment branded as ‘On-Time; Every-Time’. Being on time in hard situation was rare when there are project delays and developers facing losses.



“There is yet another symbolic achievement that Samana Hills was only 4.88% complete at the time of the lockdown. Most of the project was completed during the pandemic. We feel proud to say that we fulfilled our commitment at a time when no one knew what is going to happen next week. We also managed to deal with the new construction regulations where the labourers’ capacity was reduced from 100% to 70% and even 30%, “continued Imran Farooq.



He added: “We injected additional financing to sub-contractors as well as introduction of the night-shift which resolved the construction workers’ capacity issue.”



Samana Hills amenities and features include a main resort-styled pool, kids pool, indoor & outdoor gyms, children’s play area, jogging track, jacuzzi, shaded parking, energy-efficient lighting system, branded interiors, CCTV surveillance, and 24-hour security.