Dubai, UAE – The branded residence revolution has found its capital — and that capital is Dubai. Provident Estate proudly launches the region’s first-ever Branded Residences Coffee Table Book, a curated visual journey through over 60 of the world’s most iconic branded addresses.

This collector’s edition is more than just a book; it’s a tribute to the fusion of design, legacy, and lifestyle that is redefining real estate in the UAE and around the world.

“Branded residences are no longer a niche – they are the new global standard for luxury living,” says Loai Al Fakir, CEO of Provident Estate. “Dubai has become the epicenter of this movement, attracting global icons across fashion, automotive, hospitality, and design. This book is our way of celebrating that evolution — and leading it.”

Branded Residences: The Future of Real Estate in the UAE

From Bugatti and Bentley to Armani and Baccarat, branded residences offer more than just a home ; they deliver a lifestyle backed by global legacy, curated design, and five-star services. In Dubai, the demand for such properties has skyrocketed as discerning investors seek exclusivity, brand equity, and long-term value.

With this first-of-its-kind publication, Provident Estate cements its position at the forefront of branded living, not just as a brokerage, but as a thought leader and tastemaker in the space.

A Must-Have for Collectors and Investors Alike

Visually striking and editorially rich, the Branded Residences Coffee Table Book is designed for more than just real estate enthusiasts. It speaks to collectors, design conoisseurs, brand loyalists, and high-net-worth individuals who understand the emotional and financial value of branded living.

Whether displayed in a private residence or executive lounge, it offers a glimpse into the future of real estate — one built on identity, experience, and legacy.

Where to Find It

The print edition is now available in:

Emirates First & Business Class Lounges

Luxury hotel lobbies and private members’ clubs

Select real estate showrooms and branded galleries across Dubai

Prefer the digital experience?

Download the high-resolution mobile-friendly version here:

https://providentestate.com/branded-residences-in-dubai/

