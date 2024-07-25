Strategic agreement expands CRISALION’s customer base into both private aviation and the United Arab Emirates.

Announced during both companies’ debuts at Farnborough Airshow, the partnership marks a strong starting point for possible future projects in Europe

CRISALION Mobility, a European leader in the development of efficient, safe and sustainable electric mobility solutions, has today announced a partnership with Dubai-based private aviation operator Air Chateau, to support the development of electric air taxi services in the United Arab Emirates.

Air Chateau’s pre-order of ten Integrity eVTOLs, announced today during both companies’ debuts at Farnborough International Airshow 2024, expands CRISALION’s conditional pre-orderbook to 125 aircraft. It also represents the company’s first commercial partnership in both the private aviation market and the Middle East.

In support of the UAE’s strategic mobility plans, CRISALION and Air Chateau will work closely together on a growth plan for electric air taxi services in major cities, including Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Eager to embrace advanced air mobility, the demographics of the region represent fertile ground for the proliferation of eVTOLs.

The agreement also serves as a promising foundation for potential future joint projects between the two companies in Europe. With the integration of the Integrity aircraft into its services, Air Chateau will be able to offer customers a safe, sustainable, zero emissions regional air mobility alternative.

CRISALION Mobility's Integrity eVTOL, currently under development, is designed to accommodate up to five passengers and a pilot. Its characteristics make it suitable for urban and intercity passenger and cargo transport. Designed with FlyFree technology, the aircraft guarantees the utmost safety at all stages of flight, delivering an optimal travel experience while minimising emissions.

CRISALION Mobility General Manager Manuel Heredia said: "Air Chateau has demonstrated a strong commitment to advanced air mobility, innovation, and technology as one of UAE’s leading aviation companies. This partnership opens not only the door to a strategic region for Crisalion, but will also form part of Air Chateau’s approach to providing sustainable air travel services to its customers. We are truly proud to have been chosen as a partner by Air Chateau.”

Air Chateau's Chairman, Samir Mohamed, added: “Our shared vision of transforming Advanced Air mobility (AAM) aligns perfectly with the needs of modern transportation in the urban and suburban settings. Through this partnership, we will not only enhance connectivity but also contribute to alleviating the burden on legacy ground infrastructure, complement existing transportation networks, reduce congestion and to build a sustainable future. Air Chateau is excited about the future of AAM, and this collaboration with Crisalion marks a milestone in our journey towards creating smarter, greener cities.”

-Ends-

About CRISALION Mobility

CRISALION Mobility is a Spanish leader in the design and development of advanced mobility solutions. Committed to improving people’s quality of life and helping to protect the environment, the company is pioneering electric mobility solutions for both aviation and ground transportation.

Founded in 2019, CRISALION Mobility also boasts its own unique, patented FlyFree technology. This technology, which has been successfully tested and is to be deployed on the company’s Integrity eVTOL, ensures superior safety, stability, and comfort in all phases of flight.

CRISALION Roadmap

2024: Integrity scale model flight; Outdoor scale model drone flight; FlyFree coordination tests

2025: Full-scale static model; Paris Air Show

2026: First full-scale flights

2027: First conforming aircraft

2028: Certification

2030: Entry into market

www.CRISALION.com

About Air Chateau

Air Chateau is the first and only Private Hybrid Heliport/Vertiport Operator Company in the UAE, and has its VIP Lounge Terminal landside at Dubai World Central (DWC) Al Maktoum International Airport – Dubai Helipark. It currently offers ultra-premium last-mile services targeted at Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWI). With multiple take-off and landing points across the UAE, Air Chateau offers seamless connectivity between airports and cities, as well as other strategic locations around the UAE.

www.airchateau.com

For further information, please contact:

Nausheen.shamsher@proglobal.ae