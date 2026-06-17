Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Taxi Company PJSC (DTC), a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai Community Contributions Establishment – JOOD, a unified digital platform, in a strategic step aimed at strengthening the community contributions ecosystem through innovative digital channels that make giving more accessible and reinforce a culture of community participation across Dubai.

The agreement reflects both parties’ commitment to supporting sustainable community development and exploring smart solutions that enable individuals and organisations to contribute easily and transparently through trusted and integrated platforms.

Under the partnership, both parties will explore the development of digital donation solutions through point-of-sale devices available in DTC’s vehicles and the Bolt application. The collaboration will also leverage DTC’s advertising platforms and digital screens to raise awareness of community initiatives and campaigns launched through JOOD.

The cooperation further includes the preparation of impact measurement reports and the implementation of joint awareness and media campaigns that highlight inspiring humanitarian success stories and the positive outcomes generated through community contributions.

Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, Group CEO of Dubai Taxi Company, said:"At Dubai Taxi Company, we are committed to leveraging our extensive mobility network and digital capabilities to create meaningful value beyond transportation. Our partnership with JOOD reflects our shared vision of making community contribution more accessible, seamless, and impactful for residents and visitors across Dubai. By integrating innovative giving solutions into our customer touchpoints, we aim to empower individuals to support important causes effortlessly while contributing to a stronger, more connected, and compassionate society.”

Commenting on the signing H.E. Marwan Rashed BinHashem, CEO of Dubai Community Contributions Establishment – JOOD, added: "This partnership reflects JOOD’s commitment to adopting innovative solutions that integrate giving into the everyday experiences of society. By leveraging the mobility sector and digital platforms, we aim to expand access, strengthen the culture of community contribution through more accessible and impactful methods, and continue exploring innovative solutions that redefine the giving experience through JOOD."

This agreement supports Dubai’s vision of strengthening collaboration between the public and private sectors and building an integrated community ecosystem driven by innovation, accessibility, and sustainable impact, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the emirate’s vision for a more cohesive and sustainable society.

About Dubai Taxi Company (DTC)

DTC was recognised as a public joint stock company under Law No. (21) of 2023. The Company is a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions in Dubai, operating a fleet of more than 11,000 vehicles, including more than 6,800 taxis. DTC was established in 1994 to operate a fleet of taxis and has since expanded to offer an extensive range of integrated mobility solutions across four key business lines: taxis, VIP limousines, buses and last mile delivery bike services. DTC is the number one taxi operator by fleet size in Dubai with approximately 47% market share. In 2025, the Company's taxis and limousines completed 53 million trips.

About JOOD

JOOD is a unified digital platform launched by Dubai Community Contributions Establishment, under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai. It aims to enable and organize community contributions across the emirate while promoting a culture of giving through trusted and transparent channels.

The platform connects individuals with verified humanitarian and community initiatives, ensuring contributions reach beneficiaries efficiently and reliably, while driving sustainable social impact. It supports multiple pillars including social care, health, education, housing, and other initiatives that enhance quality of life in Dubai.