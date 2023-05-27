Dubai-based well-being startup Lifemost provides a new vision on Sports Tech at the EMERGE, the largest startup conference in Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

A panel discussion "Sports Tech is on fire! What can we learn from it?" will unite leaders of MENA's sport and wellness industries: Prianca Ravichander, Global Head of Marketing at Partnerships Tecnotree Moments (Tecnotree Corporation), Dennis Yudchitz, Co-Founder & CEO of Lifemost, and André Jr. Ayotte from Partner Modus Africa. The experts will discuss what solutions are currently available in Sports Tech and how they can help businesses from other industries upgrade their services. The discussion will be moderated by Yana Leonova, PhD in Economics, Strategic Advisor BANTgo.

As a part of conference sports activities, Lifemost will present a morning meditation session to attract Venture capital, where the visitors can manifest their business goals and enhance an entrepreneurial journey. The session will cover important topics for entrepreneurs such as building resilience, stress management techniques, as well as creativity and problem-solving skills.

The well-being space by Lifemost provides deep breathing classes, guided meditation, and yoga sessions from experts. The well-being and chill room will become a safe space for Emerge visitors to hide from all the hustle, recharge, and prepare for new opportunities.

About Lifemost

Lifemost is a corporate well-being platform for physical and mental health providing technological solutions for the MENA B2B wellness sector. Lifemost is combining hybrid well-being benefits including offline and online activities of wellness, fitness, mindfulness, active recovery, and expert therapy sessions. At the company's core are an AI-driven customised plan to drive engagement while helping HR professionals to achieve their objectives as well as innovative IT solutions with a vision to transform MENA's wellness industry.

Lifesmost offers a platform for companies to provide employees with physical and mental health activities with fast access from one mobile app. It includes four types of products based on company needs: access to a network of studios for activities and training; corporate events and team-buildings from coaching, and mindfulness to stress management workshops; lectures and sessions; and online courses and live session features with fitness classes and educational lectures. Lifemost was established in Dubai in 2023 with the vision of cultivating a healthier, more productive lifestyle among employees.

About Emerge

EMERGE is a community-driven platform to connect startups and talent from emerging markets with global investment, business and career opportunities in tech. The company run conferences, boot camps, and soon to launch an ed-tech platform.

Kicked off in Belarus in 2018, since then EMERGE has become the largest startup conference in Eastern Europe and Central Asia. EMERGE is a hotbed for tech, founders, community leaders, bigger companies, and investors from across the New East, including CEE, Central Asia & MENA.

EMERGE's speakers are experienced professionals from the tech industry, and giants such as Microsoft, Facebook, Nike, WhatsApp, WeTransfer, Wargaming, Tilda Publishing, and many more. They shared their insights and expert views on the global tech movements. With so many startups branching out from Silicon Valley into new places, we are on a mission to present you with the new geography of tech&talent.