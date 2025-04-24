Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Dubai Sports City has recorded AED 4.7 billion in real estate transactions over the past 12 months, reaffirming its position as one of Dubai’s rising residential communities. The transaction data highlights a strong resurgence in buyer confidence, driven by a combination of strategic location, infrastructure growth, and long-term investment potential.

In April 2025 alone, the community registered over AED 30 million in off-plan sales, highlighting the current interest from both investors and end users. With new residential developments underway, and average gross rental yields reaching 8.2% in Q1 2025, Dubai Sports City is increasingly viewed as a compelling alternative to more saturated Dubai districts.

Offering direct connectivity to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Al Fay Road, Al Khail Road and Hessa Street,the community is home to a diverse residential mix, including apartments, townhouses, and villas, supported by a growing ecosystem of world-class sports amenities. Beyond sports, the community is strategically located with easy access to major entertainment landmarks such as Global Village, Topgolf, Dubai Miracle Garden, and Dubai Autodrome.

Some of the best schools in Dubai are conveniently located in the immediate vicinity of Dubai Sports City, including the Victory Heights Primary School, with the upcoming GEMS School of Research and Innovation set to open in 2025, reinforcing the area’s emergence as an educational hub. The community also benefits from proximity to prominent universities such as the American University in Dubai, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, and Middlesex University Dubai.

Enhancing convenience further, residents are able to enjoy easy access to healthcare facilities at King’s College Hospital and American Hospital, as well as daily essentials with Grandiose and Spinneys nearby. For shopping and leisure, Circle Mall is just around the corner, while Dubai Mall is also easily accessible. The upcoming Dubai Metro Line, expected to be completed by 2029, will provide seamless connectivity across the city, further boosting the area’s long-term investment potential.

LEOS Developments is preparing to introduce its second edition of the Hadley Heights concept in Dubai Sports City, building on the strong performance of its debut project in Jumeirah Village Circle. Hadley Heights 1, set for handover in the coming months, delivered exceptional returns to early investors and quickly sold out. The upcoming project in Dubai Sports City is expected to bring the same design-driven approach to an emerging location aligned with long-term growth and accessibility.

To know more about LEOS Developments, visit https://leosdevelopments.com/

About LEOS Development

LEOS Developments is an award-winning international property and lifestyle developer. Born in the UK in 2013, LEOS has been expanding its presence in the Middle East with the release of world-class residential communities in Meydan, Jumeirah Village Circle, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Dubailand & Greenwood. The company is renowned for its innovative British designs and specialises in residential, commercial, and mixed-use real estate, offering services ranging from land sourcing to asset management. With nine projects currently underway in the UAE, LEOS continues to solidify its reputation for delivering exceptional developments. With a proven track record in delivering quality developments, LEOS has transformed old courthouses and built premium residential properties in sought-after locations like Mayfair, London. Its mission is to create an exemplary standard of living for residents by delivering quality properties that integrate successfully with the environment and community, bringing British and European quality standards to the UAE real estate market.