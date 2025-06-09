Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai South Properties has announced the launch of South Square, a new luxury residential development strategically located along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, just minutes from the recently announced new terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport. The S4 Tower within the project was launched and completely sold out within just three hours.

The project reinforces Dubai South’s vision of creating integrated, people-centric communities and comes in response to strong demand from investors and end-users drawn to the area’s growing appeal.

South Square is a thoughtfully-planned community offering over 550 apartments in a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedrooms layouts. Elegantly designed with a focus on wellbeing and convenience, the community blends modern architecture with wellness-inspired amenities such as landscaped outdoor spaces, seed farms, walking trails, scenic water features, a yoga deck, multi-age fitness and leisure zones, as well as essential retail, dining outlets, and co-working spaces.

Designed for families and individuals alike, South Square promotes meaningful connections between people, nature, and healthy living—delivering a residential experience that reflects the evolving expectations of today’s urban residents. Prices for units start at AED 1.1 million, with completion scheduled for Q4 2028.

In his comments, Nabil Al Kindi, CEO of Dubai South Properties, said: “In the past few years, we have witnessed a sharp increase in demand for residential options in Dubai South, driven by its strategic location, modern infrastructure, and exceptional connectivity to the rest of the city. South Square is our response to this momentum—offering spacious homes, wellness-focused amenities, and in proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport and key roads. This project, like all our communities, is designed not just for living, but for enhancing quality of life through value-driven spaces focused on wellness and human connection.”

With overall residential sales exceeding AED 19 billion during 2024, Dubai South has quickly gained prominence amongst savvy investors. The area continues to reinforce its residential offerings with amenities for the comfort and convenience of the residents in the community. These include public parks; sports courts; retail shops; a 50,000 square-foot hypermarket, a mosque; a petrol station; and a public bus route connecting the district to the Expo Metro station. Additionally, a GEMS Founders School at Dubai South, opened its doors last year. Currently, The Residential District is home to over 30,000 residents who enjoy its distinctive lifestyle, range of amenities, and several gated residential communities with apartments and townhouses.