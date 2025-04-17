Dubai, UAE – Dubai South, the largest urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics, and real estate, has inaugurated the new regional headquarters for JAS Middle East, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by HE Edoardo Napoli, Consul General of the Republic of Italy in Dubai, Biagio Bruni, Founder & Chairman of JAS Worldwide, Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District, Dubai South, Erwin Wittemaier, Area VP of JAS Middle East, as well as other senior executives from both entities.

Designed to set new benchmarks in sustainability, efficiency, and technological innovation, the 19,170-square-meter ‘Build-to-Suit’ facility marks a milestone in the company’s regional expansion. This ESG-compliant warehouse is tailored to meet specific logistics needs, reinforcing the company’s commitment to growth and excellence while enhancing its ability to serve the entire Middle East market.

The facility will include racked and bulk storage, three temperature-controlled chambers, and 12 loading bays with dock levellers and roller shutter doors. Standing over 14 metres at its apex, it will adhere to the latest firefighting regulations. The office space will span two floors. Additionally, solar panels will be installed on the roof of the facility to offset utility costs and allow the property to achieve ESG credentials.

In his comments, Mohsen Ahmad, said: "We are pleased to attend the official opening of JAS Middle East’s new headquarters at Dubai South. This new facility will cater to the UAE and the wider Middle East region through best-in-class logistics solutions. We are proud to see the Logistics District flourishing with global industry leaders such as JAS, recognising the strategic advantages we offer to support their growth and expansion. With its cutting-edge design and ESG-compliant infrastructure, this facility enhances Dubai South's role in shaping the future of aviation and logistics in the region."

Biagio Bruni said: “This facility is a testament to our focus on innovation, sustainability, and excellent service. We are proud to strengthen our presence in this dynamic region and look forward to continuing to support our customers with tailored and innovative logistics solutions.”

Representing the pinnacle of logistical innovation encapsulated within a premier infrastructure network, Dubai South’s Logistics District offers premier services and operations as well as uninterrupted access to Jebel Ali Port via a bonded logistics corridor. The district comprises multiple zones, which have direct access to the cargo terminals at Al Maktoum International Airport; EZDubai, a fully dedicated e-commerce free zone; and a Contract Logistics Zone.