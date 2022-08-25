Dubai-UAE: As parents and students in Dubai gear up for a new school year, Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG), is giving them the opportunity to enter an exciting Back to School Raffle as part of the 2022 Dubai Shopping Surprises (DSS) line-up.

With cash prizes worth AED 100,000 up for grabs, residents are in for a treat at any of DSMG’s participating malls until 4 September 2022. All they need to do is spend a minimum of AED 100 and visit the nearest customer service desk with the receipt to register their e-raffle ticket.

But that’s not all! From supplies and stylish apparel to the latest electronics, customers can count on DSMG’s participating malls to make the most of their budgets and find all that they need to create a memorable school year.

Majid Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Shopping Malls Group “Back-to-school season indicates an important milestone for a number of students and parents in the UAE and to celebrate this, we’ve brought another round of our much awaited Back to School promotion. With this promotion, we want to add the excitement of a new academic year, while also giving families a chance to win cash prizes that can support their financial goals.”

Speaking of Dubai Outlet Mall’s participation in DSMG’s Back to School campaign, Ali Khammas, Executive Director of Dubai Outlet Mall, “Every year, Back-to-school is an important season for retailers and we are always looking for innovative ways to entice shoppers. In this effort, the Dubai Outlet Mall is offering discounts of up to 80 to 90% at over 230 plus brands and is also pleased to be part of Dubai Shopping Malls Group’s Back to School promotion.”

The malls participating in the Dubai Shopping Malls Group Back to School promotion this year include Arabian Center, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Barsha South, Al Barsha Mall, Al Bustan Centre, Al Quoz Mall, Al Warqa City Mall, Bay Avenue, Central Mall, Crown Mall, Dubai Outlet Mall, Etihad Mall, Jebel Ali Mall, Reef Mall, Marhaba Mall, Serena Market Place, Times Square Center, Town Mall

-Ends-

About Dubai Shopping Mall Group:

Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) is a non-profitable, umbrella organization of malls set up under the patronage of the Dubai Department of Economic Development to promote shopping, retail trade and the mall industry in Dubai. Launched in 1998, one of the primary objectives of DSMG is to synergize marketing initiatives and provide better quality services to the visiting shoppers in the malls.

As an association of malls, DSMG is committed to ensuring that the shopping experience in Dubai is without parallel, assuring visitors that any mall that is a member of the association will provide them with the right retail experience and deliver on quality, service and innovation.