Diners can indulge in specially curated set menus featuring two-course lunches at AED 125 and / or three-course dinners at AED 250 per person, showcasing the depth and diversity of Dubai's culinary scene.



From upscale dining destinations to cozy local favourites, Dubai Restaurant Week celebrates the city's vibrant food scene, highlighting restaurants specialising in Emirati, Arabic, European, Asian, and a host of other international cuisines.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai Restaurant Week, a cherished fixture of the annual Dubai Food Festival calendar, kicks off on 26 April 2024, marking the start of a delectable 17-day journey filled with gastronomic delights, culinary innovation, and exceptional value. Running until 12 May, Dubai Restaurant Week invites diners to explore a diverse selection of menus at unbeatable value from more than 60 of Dubai's best known and best loved dining establishments.

Prepare to tantalise your taste buds with specially curated set menus, featuring a tempting two-course lunch priced at AED 125 as well as sumptuous three-course dinners at AED 250 per person. From upscale dining destinations to cosy local favourites, Dubai Restaurant Week celebrates the city's vibrant culinary scene in all its flavours.

Ahmad Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment said, “Dubai Food Festival continues to go from strength to strength, and we are excited to kick off this year's Dubai Restaurant Week with an even broader selection of restaurants taking part. This much-loved fixture on the city;s gastronomic calendar is an opportunity to showcase local favourites and fine-dining destinations at exceptional value, while highlighting the remarkable culinary diversity Dubai has to offer. Dubai Restaurant Week shines a spotlight on the city’s booming dining scene, and those talented chefs and culinary trailblazers who have played a role in establishing Dubai as a global destination for gastronomic excellence."

Participating restaurants include Cargo, Hillhouse Brasserie, Couqley French Restaurant, Somewhere Galleria, Rhodes W1, Toro Toro by Chef Richard Sandoval and Carna By Dario Cecchini, as well as eateries specialising in Emirati and Arabic cuisine such as Al Khaima, Al Nafoorah and Arabian Tea House. You can also enjoy extraordinary dining experiences at MICHELIN and Gault&Millau recognised restaurants as well as those featured in the 2024 Middle East and North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants list. These include 21Grams, Jun’s, Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, ROKA and UCHI, to name just a few. The Green-MICHELIN awarded Lowe and BOCA will also be taking part, giving diners the chance to enjoy eco-friendly, sustainably-sourced fare.

From Indian to Latin American, Asian to European – and every bite in between – there’s something for everyone. Whether you're a seasoned foodie in search of culinary adventures or simply looking to enjoy a memorable meal with friends and family, Dubai Restaurant Week promises an unforgettable dining experience. For more information and reservations, please visit https://www.visitdubai.com/en/whats-on/dubai-food-festival/dubai-restaurant-week?category=Dubai+Restaurant+Week.

Running until Sunday 12 May 2024, Dubai Food Festival promises an array of activations, special menus, and events. Whether you crave authentic Emirati flavours, homegrown concepts, international fine dining, or family-friendly hotspots, this year’s festival promises delicious experiences for every age, palate, and budget. Now in its 11th edition, DFF 2024 features returning favourites such as Dubai Restaurant Week, Foodie Experiences, e& Beach Canteen, and 10 Dirham Dish and a food focus photography competition with Gulf Photo Plus, alongside the all-new Chef’s Menu. For more information, visit www.dubaifoodfestival.com.

Dubai Restaurant Week participating restaurants:

About Dubai Food Festival 2024

Created to bolster Dubai’s position as a global gastronomic hub, Dubai Food Festival (DFF) is a 23-day showcase of the city’s ever evolving dining scene and culinary prowess. Taking place from 19th April to 12th May, DFF 2024 will feature an action-packed city-wide programme of activations, special menus, events, competitions, promotions and more that will bring to life Dubai’s diverse, authentic, value for money and experiential food offering. From fine dining to unique hidden gems, Emirati and home-grown concepts to restaurant pop ups – and everything in between – there is something for every palate and price point. Organised by Dubai’s Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), this year DFF is celebrating its 11th edition and will feature returning favourites Dubai Restaurant Week, Foodie Experiences, e& Beach Canteen and 10 Dirham Dish as well as the all-new Chef’s Menu.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment:

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism

Email: mediarelations@dubaidet.ae

Phone: [+971] 600 55 5559