Dubai, UAE – As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the real estate environment and safeguard the rights of all stakeholders, the Dubai Rental Disputes Center has announced its performance results for the second quarter of 2025. Between April and June, RDC finalized 443 reconciliation agreements worth AED 190.7 million, and with an average settlement period of six days per case, reaffirming the efficiency of its mechanisms in resolving rental cases with transparency.

In April, 144 settlements were recorded with a total value of AED 43.132 million. Performance strengthened further in May with 191 agreements concluded, amounting to AED 25.518 million. The momentum peaked in June, when RDC achieved 108 settlements with a record-breaking value of AED 129.334 million. The remarkable figures reflect the growing financial scope of disputes addressed and highlights RDC’s role as a pivotal hub for speedy real estate conflict resolution in Dubai.

Commenting on the results, His Excellency Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, Chairman of the Rental Disputes Center, said: “These achievements prove our unwavering commitment to enhancing judicial efficiency and promoting friendly settlement mechanisms that deliver justice and uphold the rights of all parties involved. Guided by the vision of Dubai’s leadership, we aim to foster a safe and attractive property market for both investors and residents, while offering innovative solutions that reinforce stability and balance the interests of landlords and tenants alike.”

The accomplishments reaffirm the RDC’s critical role in ensuring fairness in rental relations, alleviating legal and social pressures, and consolidating a stable investment environment through mediation and settlement. Such efforts contribute positively to the resilience of Dubai’s property sector.

Officials at RDC emphasized that these milestones were made possible by adopting state-of-the-art legal and administrative practices, as well as close collaboration with government entities and private sector. This integrated approach enables flexible, timely solutions that meet the expectations of both landlords and tenants.

As the RDC continues to bolster its services and broaden the scope of its settlements, it remains a cornerstone in supporting Dubai’s strategy for a transparent and equitable real estate ecosystem, fostering greater trust among concerned parties.

These outcomes embody a model of dispute management rooted in expertise and legal integrity, while underscoring RDC’s position as a key pillar of real estate justice in the emirate.

About Dubai Rental Disputes Center

Established under Decree No. (26) of 2013, the Dubai Rental Disputes Center is a specialized judicial body dedicated to resolving rental and jointly owned property disputes with speed and transparency through a pioneering digital framework. The Center has exclusive jurisdiction over rental disputes in Dubai and its free zones, playing a central role in maintaining stability across the property market. In addition to adjudication, it provides alternative solutions through its conciliation and mediation division and enforces rulings via a dedicated enforcement arm. The Center plays a pivotal role in fostering a secure and sustainable investment environment in the emirate.

Media Inquiries:

For further information, please contact: Ammar Adra

Phone/WhatsApp: 052 9564041

Email: Ammar@icon-ad.com