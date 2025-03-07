8,753 Off-Plan Sales Totaling AED 19.73 billion – The off-plan sector continues to lead in transaction volume, reflecting strong investor confidence in Dubai’s long-term growth.

Dubai - Demand for prime and ultra-luxury residences remains strong, with sustained interest from Dubai’s elite and international investors. The availability of high-value properties is becoming increasingly selective, reinforcing upward pricing trends across the city’s most sought-after districts.

According to Farooq Syed, CEO of Springfield Properties, the latest figures reaffirm Dubai’s status as a leading destination for global wealth and long-term real estate investment. “Dubai’s position as a premier wealth hub is only solidifying, with the city attracting global investors who are securing assets in anticipation of continued value growth”.

Dubai continues to attract global high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), with the emirate now home to 212 centi-millionaires (individuals with investable assets exceeding $100 million) and 15 billionaires. Over the past decade, Dubai has seen a 78% increase in its millionaire population, positioning the city as a top destination for international wealth. This growing base of affluent individuals is significantly driving the demand for ultra-luxury properties, particularly in sought-after locations such as waterfront developments and master-planned communities, where supply remains limited.

The influx of global wealth is expected to continue shaping the market, with high-net-worth individuals prioritizing long-term investment in real estate to preserve wealth and capital appreciation. According to Farooq Syed, “As demand continues to rise, investors are seeking sustained value and security in Dubai’s real estate market. This is a market that has proven its resilience, and those who invest now are securing assets that will continue to appreciate in the years to come”.

Dubai’s appeal continues to strengthen, driven by pro-investment government policies. Initiatives such as residency permits for retirees and remote workers, the expansion of the 10-year Golden Visa programme, and the UAE’s broader economic diversification efforts are enhancing long-term market stability.

With Dubai’s population now surpassing 3.8 million, growing by 170,000 residents in 2024 alone (a 4.6% increase), the sustained rise in population is creating new demand across all housing segments, with the ultra-prime market continuing to lead in absorption rates.

The off-plan market continues to show strong performance, with 8,753 off-plan sales recorded, totaling AED 19.73 billion. At the same time, the secondary market recorded 6,136 transactions worth AED 21.25 billion. The sustained interest in both markets reflects growing investor confidence, with Palm Jumeirah standing out as an example of continued demand, where the average transaction price reached 12.82 million.

“The strength of Dubai’s real estate sector is anchored in its long-term fundamentals,” says Farooq Syed, CEO of Springfield Properties. “The city’s ability to attract global capital, combined with its strategic regulatory initiatives, ensures demand remains robust across all market segments.”

Dubai’s real estate sector is poised to maintain strong capital inflows through 2025. The city remains a premier destination for global property investment, with demand consistently outpacing supply in the most sought-after locations for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs).

About Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties, headquartered in Dubai, is a beacon of innovation and excellence in the real estate industry. With a team of over 140 dedicated realtors, we are committed to reshaping the financial landscape with a forward-thinking, human-centric approach.



Our mission revolves around assisting value-driven investors, individuals, and businesses in achieving financial success while upholding the highest standards of integrity and market expertise. We understand that every client is unique, and our goal is to provide tailored solutions that meet their specific needs.



As a dynamic force in the real estate industry, we seamlessly blend innovation and expertise to deliver exceptional results. We harness the power of real-time, data-driven insights while maintaining a deep understanding of the ever-evolving financial landscape in the UAE.



Springfield Properties earned the trust of our clients through unmatched market insight and a commitment to excellence. Since our establishment in 2008, we have consistently demonstrated our ability to meet and exceed our clients' expectations.