Successive record numbers in real estate sales make sure that 2025 will be a new historic year

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: "W Capital" the Dubai-based real estate brokerage, has assessed the Dubai real estate market which recorded sales worth AED100bn from the beginning of 2025 until March 4 (44 working days), at unprecedented range which means it is the fastest to reach such a value in a short time.

According to W Capital's assessment, which relied on data from the Dubai Land Department, the AED 100bn sales recorded last year were achieved on March 22, 2024, while the same value was achieved on April 11, 2023.

“The succession of these record numbers confirms beyond doubt that the real estate sales boom in Dubai is ongoing and will not subside in the near future, which will make 2025 a new historic year for the real estate market in the emirate,” said Walid Al Zarooni, W Capital CEO.

Al Zarooni stated that sales in the first two months of the year (January and February) recorded AED 94.8bn, resulting from more than 30,000 transactions, an increase of 32% year-on-year, according to data from DLD. The real estate market transactions during the same period amounted to about AED 127.4bn.

Walid Al Zarooni expected that real estate sales during Ramadan this year would be record-breaking, noting that they recorded more than AED36bn last year, and about AED30bn in Ramadan the year before (2023).

He confirmed that prospects of growth this year will be based on the momentum that has continued since 2020, in light of the market benefiting from the economic recovery and the success of plans to attract foreign investors and provide residency facilities.

Walid Al Zarooni added that there are many internal factors that have contributed to enhancing this growth, most notably the political, security, and economic stability enjoyed by the UAE, which has provided great support for the ongoing activity in the real estate market.

Al Zarooni explained that the Dubai real estate market continues to achieve sustainable growth, competes with the largest global markets, and even outperforms them in some aspects. He pointed out that Dubai has become the first and preferred real estate market for many wealthy people and investors in the region and the world.

“Dubai has managed to achieve the difficult equation of providing an ideal environment for work, investment and living at the same time. This diversity in the economic environment reflects the availability of good investment opportunities, in addition to legislation that guarantees the rights of all, which enhances investors’ confidence in the local economy. Moreover, the state-of –the-art infrastructure, security and safety have contributed to enhancing the attractiveness of the real estate market.” He concluded.

About “W Capital”:

“W Capital Real Estate Brokerage” was established in 2007 in the United Arab Emirates, specializing in real estate development, buying, selling, renting as well as consulting services for real estate companies.

Since its inception, the company has sold over AED 200 million of properties to major developers.

About Walid Al Zarooni:

Walid Al Zarooni is the founder and Chairman of W Capital Real Estate Brokerage. A certified real estate expert from the Dubai Real Estate Regulatory Agency “RERA”, he is the author of “Secrets of the Smart Real Estate Investor”.

Al Zarooni is one of the first experts to harness social media to raise the public awareness about real estate. He provides almost free advice on a daily basis, as well as latest news and updated information through videos and posts on social media platforms such as " Instagram ",“ Snapchat " and “Twitter”, on which he is very active.